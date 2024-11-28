A just transition is key to ensuring pursuit of net zero does not leave behind resentment

A failure to deliver a just transition would be the gravest mistake a government could make. Net zero should not leave behind in its wake poverty and destitution as that will only leave resentment, bitterness and an underlying sense of distrust about green technologies. Making the transition more difficult to sustain.

The mistakes that were made during the closure of the coal mines must not be repeated. Some communities in Yorkshire are still to recover from them.

Research by Transition Economics shows that good quality jobs can be created in industrial heartlands by a thriving domestic wind manufacturing industry.

It suggests intervention by the government could create 10,000 permanent renewable energy jobs and up to 13,300 indirect jobs in areas that are experiencing decline.

A ship passing an offshore wind farm. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA WireA ship passing an offshore wind farm. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
There has been a lot of talk about the opportunities but time is ticking and Britain now needs to step up and start realising these opportunities.

The UK’s 50 wind farms currently account for more than a fifth of global offshore wind capacity - but a typical North Sea turbine contains three times as much material from abroad than the UK. That just highlights the failure to harness capabilities that exist here.

Yorkshire can be and should be at the forefront of the green industrial revolution. The region’s skills and expertise too often are either taken for granted or simply ignored.

There is also the opportunity to upskill existing workforces as well as creating good jobs for younger people to take advantage of.

