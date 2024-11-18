A lack of affordable housing is going to have an adverse impact on our aging population - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots of reasons for this but top of the list is the difficulty of young people being able to afford a home that is large enough for a family.

Few are able to buy a home if they don’t have help from parents, millions of council houses have been sold off without replacing them and both the current and the last government have enthusiastically punished anyone on benefits who has more than two children.

The consequence of this is that the population is getting older and there are not enough young people to look after them. Finding and affording reasonable quality care in later life is already a challenge and is almost certainly going to become harder and more expensive.

We neither have enough young tax-payers nor enough carers and we lack sufficient specialist accommodation.

For some this leads to some very dark thinking about what the solution looks like. It can provoke a tirade against feckless youth and a wish to constrain women’s rights to choose whether they give birth. Often such views are accompanied with some deeply unpleasant racist paranoia about whites being outnumbered.

In reality the only logical solutions to the problem ought to lead our thinking in a completely different direction.

The first thing that needs doing is to start making a lot more good quality social housing available. If we do that by building on green fields then it is likely to take us as long to fix the problem as it did to create it. There have been over four decades of failure to provide sufficient social housing. We can’t wait that long to correct the problem or afford to build at the necessary rate.

Which means that we have to start taxing second homes heavily, refurbishing run-down ones and making inner city areas which have empty housing attractive places to live and to raise a family. There are around a million empty properties in this country. We need to bring a lot more of those onto the market and taxing them more would raise much needed revenue a lot less painfully than raising national insurance.

The next thing we need to be realistic about is immigration. It is not going to be possible to look after an ageing population unless we welcome into the country people who are capable of either looking after them or working to pay the taxes that make that possible.

That means we’d be wise to change the policy that forbids asylum seekers from looking for work. It is crazy to pay for people who want to work to be crowded into hotel rooms whilst the authorities take years to decide whether they have a legitimate case to remain.

Enabling asylum seekers to work would save millions, ease labour shortages and make no difference to the speed with which we sort out who is legitimately here and who isn’t.

Whilst we are at it, we might wish to stop the small boats by setting up an assessment centre in Calais where cases could be sorted out before anyone attempts hugely dangerous journeys.

The final measure which is needed to cope with the care crisis which will only get worse as the population ages is to sort out how we pay for it. At the moment, most of the cost of care falls on the individual or their family.

That creates a lottery. If your relatives own a house and die after a short illness, they can leave you a million pounds clear of any tax. If they get dementia and have to be looked after in a home that money will drain away and the government will only help you when it has almost all gone.

It is better by far to even out the situation so that we avoid hefty amounts of tax free inheritance for some and huge bills with no help for others. The least painful time to raise revenue is when wealth is being inherited. It is simply not realistic to expect to build up a nest egg during a working life, never draw on it whilst the state pays for the cost of caring for you in old age and then hand all that money down tax free.

Clearly any changes to inheritance tax need planning with care. The new government is right to tax the extremely wealthy who have bought agricultural land with the sole aim of tax dodging. It is not right to raise money from small farmers who are passing down a farm which makes very little money for very hard work but has a higher capital value than the current thresholds.

If the government wishes to gain support for the measures that are necessary, it is going to need to show determination to defend the right policies under fierce attacks. It is also going to need the flexibility to listen to those with legitimate concerns such as small farmers. So far it is showing little sign of either.