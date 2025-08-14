A-Level results improvement to be lauded but inequalities cannot be ignored

The fact that A-level results have improved should be celebrated. The young people who sat their exams this year are deserving of praise, as are the teachers who helped unlock their potential.

Opportunity needs to match this academic attainment. Ambitious young people should not be lost to the capital.

While Yorkshire was one of the region’s to see an improvement in results on last year, it is clear that regional inequalities are still blighting education in this country. Data from Ofqual, showed that London was once again the highest achieving region, with 32.1 per cent of all entries earning an A or A* grade. Compare that to Yorkshire, where the figure stands at 25.3 per cent.

That should not be accepted as the norm. And in left behind communities too often further education is seen as a box to be checked, owing to a poverty of aspiration. The Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson’s pledge to tackle the “yawning inequalities” in educational attainment is welcome but action needs to match rhetoric.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson joins students receiving their A-level results. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

However, this day should be about the young people who jumped the hurdles and are now taking their first steps towards independence.

The joy and relief that they will be feeling after all the pressure and anxiety of exams and coursework is well deserved. It is also worth remembering that this is the Covid generation that had to put up with severe disruption at secondary school.

That is why the Government would do well to have a meaningful plan in place in the event of another pandemic.

