A nation’s duty on Armistice Day – The Yorkshire Post says

A collective act of remembrance that grew in both significance and symbolism with each passing year, the aftermath of the Covid pandemic will preclude this for all those working from home – or finding themselves in isolation.

But it is even more important, as time catches up with the last veterans of the Second World War, that every individual finds the time to honour this nation’s enduring debt to the fallen with appropriate poignancy.

No family in Yorkshire, or Britain, has not been touched by war at some point in history – and The Yorkshire Post, for one, shares the hope of South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis, himself a decorated soldier, in today’s edition that this century is one defined by peace and learning the lessons of the past.

Events are taking place today to mark Armistice Day.

