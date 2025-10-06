A rise in collisions on Yorkshire’s roads suggest a need for a new approach - Craig Delahaye

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Leeds tops the list, the city is closely followed by Wakefield and Bradford – both surrounding areas and the findings also suggest that Yorkshire and the Humber is experiencing sharp increases in collisions.

In contrast, areas such as Nottingham and several boroughs in London including Westminster, Barnet and Ealing have successfully reduced their collision rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision rates in cities such as Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford are several notches higher than the national average. Not only does this pose an ongoing risk to road users but it creates serious challenges for local authorities and needs urgent attention.

A 20 mph speed limit sign.

Places such as Nottingham and many London boroughs have effectively brought collision numbers down through a series of successful safety measures.

For example, in Nottingham, the local authority has placed a big onus on education and awareness for young people in a bid to cut road traffic casualties in the area. One part of this programme is the pre-driving training courses for young people between the ages of 15 and 17. This course includes live action demonstrations and workshops, giving young people their first experience behind the wheel.

However, education should be a universal focus, rather than on younger drivers alone. Mature drivers who have spent more time on the roads could find themselves less receptive to newer changes or more likely to experience factors that can affect their ability to drive, such as medication causing drowsiness, loss of eyesight and mobility problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In London where traffic is rich, local authorities in boroughs such as Ealing have introduced engineering measures to help reduce the number of collisions. These measures include traffic calming for mini roundabouts, road narrowing and frequent monitoring of junction alterations.

While many urban areas like these have made progress in reducing collision rates, the concerning rises in Yorkshire suggest localised factors that need urgent attention. These factors include more rural roads, varied driving conditions and less access to extensive public transport systems or automated transport technologies. Areas like Yorkshire have a strong car ownership culture and pride in driving skills which might make drivers more resistant to refresher training or embracing new rules and restrictions.

Also, we can’t simply introduce safety measures in these areas and hope they’re followed and not forgotten – we need to enforce these. If we take 20 mile an hour zones outside schools, this is a welcome policy given that between 2018-2023 in Leeds, around half of those killed or seriously injured were pedestrians but when they’re implemented, they need to be alongside traffic calming measures too such as one-way systems or speed humps to slow down traffic. This makes the safety measures feel more seamless and offer more of a helping hand to drivers, to ensure they’re followed.

In addition to safety measures, drivers in these high-risk areas should review their own insurance policies to ensure they have adequate protection.

Rising collision rates and the patterns across Yorkshire and the Humber should act as a wakeup call to the region. .