A sense of community starts in the high street, that’s why I have launched a new fund - David Skaith

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s a bustling urban city centre, a coastal high street, or the market square of a rural village, York and North Yorkshire is home to them all.

However, I’ve seen the challenges those high streets face, as a business owner myself, and during my first months as mayor. I’m grateful to all the people who took the time to speak to me during those early days in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s clear Covid and lockdown have changed the way people shop, while the rise of out-of-town retail centres and online shopping have taken their toll on our town centres.

David Skaith is the mayor of York and North Yorkshire. PIC: Richard Ponter

I remain committed to the belief that our high streets can thrive, in-turn creating prosperity, thriving communities and long-term resilience.

The time to act is now, that’s why yesterday I was very pleased to announce the launch of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Street Fund.

Built with people who understand the challenges faced, the High Street Fund is one of four programmes under our £27.5m Mayoral Challenge Fund – central government money which will be spent in our region as part of York and North Yorkshire’s devolution deal to deliver innovation in every sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Street Fund will invite grant applications from organisations working collaboratively to create events, activities and spaces which increase footfall and staying time, while boosting a sense of community.

We’ll be considering applicants demonstrating fresh thinking and innovative ways to create vibrant, mixed-use town centres.

I believe each community has its own needs and aspirations, and the fund allows a tailored approach, addressing local challenges and opportunities.

At its core, though, this initiative is about people. We need to increase confidence, creating high streets that are not just places to shop, but spaces where people feel they belong, where experiences are as important as the products on offer, and where sustainability and innovation shape every corner. The future of our high streets won’t be dictated solely by what’s sold, but by how they make us feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the Vibrant and Sustainable High Street Fund, this week will also see the launch of two other Mayoral Challenge Fund programmes; these are the Carbon Negative Challenge Fund and the Skills Innovation Fund.

The Carbon Negative Challenge Fund will offer grants to projects which demonstrate innovative and inspirational ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions and, in-turn, enable the region to reach its goal of achieving carbon-negative by 2040.

The Skills Innovation Fund will provide grants to support skills development across the region, tackling declining numbers of adults engaging in learning and revitalising the recruitment of tutors. It will help organisations explore new ways to inspire and deliver learning and build a skilled workforce.

Finally, the Business Innovation Fund, launching in March, will boost economic opportunity across York and North Yorkshire by attracting investment and supporting businesses in being more innovative, productive and resilient.