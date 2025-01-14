A shift in financial flow is needed to help boost innovation - Ian Miell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bespoke model, development is essentially directly funded by customers’ needs. If that is how the finance department plans and works, the flow will push against any transition towards a product model.

And in a bespoke model, developers are also incentivised to serve individual customers, and the sales team is incentivised to sell customised solutions.

In contrast, a product model requires them to consider the needs of the entire market and to promote a standardised product with configurable options.

This can be a difficult mental shift, especially for long-time employees accustomed to close customer relationships.

To successfully transform to a product solution model requires a complete shift of the financial flow to encourage the development of something completely new.

The challenge is in creating this shift without completely undermining revenue, sales, and existing customer relationships.

To overcome the scale-up transformation challenge, a business can transform the existing business model or develop something new. Each brings its own financial implications.

Growing something new requires shifting from viewing each customer engagement as a direct revenue source; the company must be willing to invest in the long-term potential of the product.

Return on investment needs to be redefined, cash flow must be carefully managed and resources require balancing.

Transforming an existing business model must begin with clearly communicating the future product vision to existing customers and securing their buy-in for a transition period from bespoke development to a standardised product.

During this time, the company invests heavily in restructuring its development processes and product architecture.

Whichever strategy is used, it is essential that everyone is working towards the same goal.

Existing customers accustomed to bespoke solutions may resist the move to a standardised product. Balancing their needs with the broader market requirements in the product roadmap becomes a delicate dance.

Everyone in your team needs to understand the vision and their role in the transformation.

Regular cross-functional meetings and workshops can be invaluable, as well as getting teams to shadow one another to understand how ideas are put into practice.

These practices provide opportunities for different teams to share their perspectives, challenges and ideas, fostering a more collaborative and integrated approach to transformation.

Embedding the transformation mindset into your business starts with finance.

By aligning your financial structure with your new product-based mindset, you create an organisational structure, culture and environment where transformation can take root and flourish.