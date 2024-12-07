A strong festive season would be welcomed by small businesses across Yorkshire - Michelle Ovens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is why it is so good to see that customers are planning to get out and spend this Christmas, and a big chunk of that spend could go to small businesses.

This part of the year – from Black Friday to the early January sales - is known as the Golden Quarter for the significance it holds for businesses. Many depend on it to make all their profit for the year.

And Small Business Saturday takes place today, in the middle of this period as a deliberate effort to encourage vital public support for the small, local firms we all know and love.

Michelle Ovens CBE is the director of Small Business Saturday.

Data from our campaign shows that consumers up and down the country are estimated to spend up to £20.4bn across the festive season, and there are signs at least a fifth of this could go to small businesses. Across the UK, that equates to a massive £4.4bn opportunity.

If individual business owners can tap into this it could lead to lots of sighs of relief and merry Christmases across this region and the wider UK. But what does this mean on the ground? Well, hopefully, an uptick in footfall on high streets, a nudge towards small websites online, and a groundswell of public support across multiple fronts, leading to a more positive outlook for 2025 for all.

Because we have always been a nation of small businesses - a ‘nation of shop keepers’ to coin a phrase - and Yorkshire is home to some of the best. Indeed many feature in our SmallBiz100 line up of the UK’s most inspiring small firms - including local artist Eleanor Tomlinson Art, craft distillery York Gin and bag shop Zatchels.

And in recent years we have seen a recapturing of the public imagination with the value, charm and passion of small businesses.

Further research from Small Business Saturday and its principal supporter American Express found 88 per cent of people across Yorkshire and Humber think it’s important to support small businesses and over half (56 per cent) spend on goods or services with small firms multiple times a month. Convenience, customer experience and unique products and services are some of the top benefits people feel independents bring.

To achieve this level of backing entrepreneurs are getting more savvy about their marketing. Understanding who the decision makers are for this festive spend, and what they want, is becoming a sharper focus for businesses that really want to pull ahead.

Our research also showed that while the public is united in its love for small businesses, 60 per cent of festive spend is actually controlled by women. Women are a huge economic force as earners, decision makers and influencers, and this is recognised by entrepreneurs.

With the headwinds of 2025 looking more positive – a hope for lower interest rates, lower inflation and a more stable business environment – a strong festive season will help businesses recover and weather any storms that might come their way in the New Year. Coming off four years of Covid, energy crisis, cost of living crisis, high inflation and even a short recession, this would be much welcomed by business owners across the region.

And we absolutely need businesses to start 2025 well. Where would we be without the local plumber when our pipes leak on Christmas eve? Who would support our local schools, charities and food banks? How much less vibrant would our local areas be without the joy brought by independent shops, restaurants, pubs, salons and a million other wonderful things?

Without small businesses, we lose a centre for connection, for inspiration and a critical community hub for bringing people together. Indeed almost half of people (49 per cent) we surveyed said independent firms give their local areas a sense of identity.

Use it or lose it this Christmas. Small Business Saturday is just one day, but it is a reminder of the role of small businesses and a springboard for the smallest of entrepreneurs to find that Christmas miracle.

So please take a moment today, and throughout the festive season, to give a little extra love to the businesses that look after us the rest of the year.

It doesn’t have to be about spending more, but spending more consciously. Can you get the presents from a local maker? Can you get the Turkey from the local butchers? Can you just pop down the road for a small business cuppa?

Every small action can make a massive difference to a small business. And with £4.4bn on the table for small firms, those actions really add up. Here’s to a prosperous season, celebrating our small businesses, and ringing in a very Happy New Year as a result.