A sustainable approach to housing asylum seekers is needed - The Yorkshire Post says

The subject of asylum seekers usually provokes a knee jerk reaction, regardless of a person’s views on asylum policy in this country.

While it is important to avoid dehumanising asylum seekers - many of whom will have fled untold horrors, it is also important that a rational approach is taken to processing and housing asylum seekers.

To simply drop asylum seekers into a situation where they lack the support and the infrastructure is unable to cope would not only be unfair on the communities where they would be housed but also on the asylum seekers themselves.

The fact that PD Ports, which runs Teesport, is saying that it cannot see how public services would be able to provide suitable accommodation for asylum seekers there suggests the Government’s plans to accommodate people seeking asylum on barges need to be better thought through.

'Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and the city’s council have written Home Secretary to urgently oppose the Government’s irresponsible plans to double the number of unsupported asylum seekers being housed at a hotel in Wakefield.' PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

People on Teesside have urged PD Ports to refuse to take part in any Government plans to accommodate people seeking asylum on a barge at Teesport.

The Government can’t simply expect to put asylum seekers on a barge and expect that to be the end of the issue.