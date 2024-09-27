The village of Wisques in northern France is truly exceptional in one particular way.

For a tiny place in the middle of nowhere it boasts not just one, but two enormous Benedictine abbeys, St Paul for the monks, and Notre Dame for the nuns.

I was staying at Notre Dame and before I had even rung the bell Soeur Lucie (Sister Lucie) came out with a beaming smile and the words: “Tu es un pelerin”.

Bill Carmichael pictured in 2022. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The 17 nuns of Notre Dame lead a life largely shut away from the modern world, but Soeur Lucie, is the front of house person who greets Pilgrims, and her cheerful welcome has made her something of a legend on this part of the ancient Via Francigena pilgrimage route.

If you think of religious houses as austere and grim places, five minutes with Soeur Lucie would dispel that notion.

I asked her how long she had lived in the Abbey and she laughed and said: “Just 62 years.”

She is full of joy, clearly loves her job, and is good at it. She directed me to a clean comfortable room, and said that the service of Vespers was about to start, and I was welcome to attend.

Every day Benedictine communities observe a series of religious services, beginning before dawn and finishing after dark.

I found a seat in the south transept of the chapel, the high altar to my right and the nave, guarded by a large iron gate, to my left.

The sisters entered silently two by two, knelt briefly before the altar, and then disappeared from view down the nave.

I could not see them, but I would certainly hear them. After a brief silence they began to sing a beautiful, repetitive, hypnotic chanting of psalms and prayers, with 17 voices soaring as one towards the heavens.

At the end of dinner (largely sourced from the Abbey gardens) I mentioned how much I had enjoyed the service, and was told that Compline, the final service of the day, was about to start, and I could attend.

I hurried along dark corridors and flights of stairs, the only illumination the fading light from the sinking sun, and eventually found myself the only visitor in the chapel.

Again the sisters approached and knelt before the altar, their starched white coifs glimmering dimly in the gloom.

A small bell chimed, presumably to give them their pitch, and that glorious, celestial chanting began again.

It was too dark to see my order of service, and I wondered how the sisters managed.

But of course they do this every single day, and know the music and the words off by heart.

I was drawn to some deep thoughts. Why do they do this? Not for themselves. Ego seems entirely absent.

They do not seek the validation of strangers on social media, because frankly they do not need it. They are secure in who they are and their role in the world, and totally unembarrassed, that is a humble and unassuming one of service.

And they are not doing it for visitors. I was the only one present at that service, and I am sure they would carry on if no one turned up.

No, they create this thing of exquisite beauty simply as an offering of thanksgiving to God. We are repeatedly told that in our secular and materialistic world, religion is increasingly irrelevant.

But I'm glad that places such as Notre Dame exist with sisters and brothers singing their way through their days of worship and service.

And I believe that we would lose something that is fundamentally important to what it is to be human, if these places were to disappear.

As for me I am now at an age where mortality is becoming more apparent daily. I might die tomorrow, or in many years hence. But when I do go, I hope I may be offered the choice where to spend the rest of eternity.

And that hard pew, in the north transcript of Notre Dame, listening to those glorious voices soaring up through a darkening church, maybe as good a place as any other.