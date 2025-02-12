A youth mobility scheme with the EU isn’t about uncontrolled immigration but unlocking opportunities - Lord Kirkhope

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since leaving the EU, young people in the UK have lost access to study, work, and training opportunities in Europe. These were once taken for granted, but they are now gone. This is not just a loss for individuals but for entire industries - businesses that relied on young talent from Europe, universities that thrived on student exchanges, and the range of sectors that depended on international placements.

A youth mobility scheme would help fix this. The UK already has similar agreements with countries like Australia, Canada, and Japan, allowing young people to live and work in these nations for a set period. There’s no good reason why we shouldn’t have the same arrangement with our closest neighbours. Such a scheme would be fair, reciprocal, and beneficial to both sides.

The economic argument is strong. Many industries, from hospitality to agriculture, have suffered from a shrinking workforce. British small and medium-sized businesses have also lost easy access to European interns and young professionals, who often played a crucial role in helping firms expand into European markets. The legal sector has been hit too - and speaking as a lawyer myself, young UK lawyers who once trained in EU countries no longer have a clear route to do so unless they work for firms with an EU presence.

Polling shows broad public support. Research by More in Common found that 58 per cent of the public back a UK-EU youth mobility scheme, with only 10 per cent against. Among Labour voters, support is at 71 per cent, but even a majority of Conservative voters - 56 per cent - agree.

Yorkshire stands to gain significantly from such a scheme. Our region has always been outward-looking, with thriving cities like Leeds, Sheffield and York deeply connected to European business and research networks.

Yorkshire’s universities have long attracted European students and researchers, while industries such as advanced manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture have all relied on the talent and energy of young Europeans. Restoring structured mobility would ensure Yorkshire’s workforce remains competitive and that businesses and universities can continue to thrive on the global stage. Yorkshire’s rich cultural scene has also benefited from these connections. Festivals, arts programmes, and theatre exchanges have often included young European talent, enriching our communities and boosting local economies. Likewise, a youth mobility scheme would allow young people from Yorkshire and across the UK to gain valuable experience by working, studying and collaborating in Europe

Equally important is the role youth mobility plays in Britain’s soft power. When young people live and work abroad, they build relationships, break down barriers and bring back knowledge and experience that strengthens the UK’s global standing. This is a long-term investment in Britain’s influence and reputation, one that pays dividends in trade, diplomacy and innovation.

Some raise concerns about immigration, but as a former Immigration Minister, I know that a youth mobility scheme is nothing like free movement. It would be a structured, temporary arrangement with clear rules - participants would need to support themselves financially, and it wouldn’t offer a route to permanent settlement. It’s about giving young people opportunities, not opening the door to uncontrolled migration.