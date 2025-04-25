A Youth Mobility Scheme would open up opportunities for young people
Whichever side of the argument people fall on, it’s important to treat Britain’s departure from the EU as a policy issue. One that isn’t beyond criticism and not something that should be dismissed altogether either.
One area that merits consideration is the Youth Mobility Scheme. In decades gone by, young people here and over in mainland Europe have benefitted from freedom of movement.
The cross pollination of ideas and cultures have enriched the lives of those that have been able to take advantage of opportunities provided by EU membership.
While there are concerns over immigration, a lot of young people are still in education and they benefit from opportunities and experiences that freedom of movement brings.
This isn’t just about throwing open the doors. Rather considering the quid pro quo that can be derived from a closer relationship with our neighbours. Those closer ties extend beyond just culture and commerce.
Over-65s were more than twice as likely as under-25s to have voted to Leave the European Union back in 2016. A lot of young people will understandably argue that they should not be held hostage to a vote that took place nearly a decade ago. Especially when Boris Johnson’s subsequent “oven-ready” Brexit turned out to be frozen to the core.
A Youth Mobility Scheme should not be seen as a ‘Brexit betrayal’ but rather as a reset in a fractured relationship with the EU.
