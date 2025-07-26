Absurdity of North Yorkshire home-to-school transport policy underlined by parents having to buy two sets of uniform

Disruption is the greatest enemy of attainment when it comes to the education of children in this country. While young people face myriad challenges, the one question mark they should not be faced with is what school they’ll be attending just a few weeks out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, North Yorkshire Council’s ill-conceived new home-to-school transport policy has led to widespread uncertainty.

Parents face a summer of stress as a result of an appeals process that is set to run into the new school term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The absurdity is underlined by the fact that some parents have even ended up buying two sets of school uniforms because they were still unsure which school their child would attend in September.

A general view of a school safety zone sign. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The council will only offer free transport to a child’s nearest school rather than their catchment school from September. It means that children in rural areas of the region will no longer be provided with transport to the school of their choosing.

The handling of this whole debacle has left a sour taste in the mouths of campaigners and understandably so. It is a policy that has been drawn on a piece of paper without consideration of the nuances at play on the ground.

While the policy itself is questionable, the lack of communication with parents has only compounded matters further. Parents should not be finding out about policy changes as important as this through Facebook groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The School Transport Action Group (STAG) has found that North Yorkshire Council rejects far more home-to-school transport appeals than neighbouring authorities.