Absurdity of North Yorkshire home-to-school transport policy underlined by parents having to buy two sets of uniform
However, North Yorkshire Council’s ill-conceived new home-to-school transport policy has led to widespread uncertainty.
Parents face a summer of stress as a result of an appeals process that is set to run into the new school term.
The absurdity is underlined by the fact that some parents have even ended up buying two sets of school uniforms because they were still unsure which school their child would attend in September.
The council will only offer free transport to a child’s nearest school rather than their catchment school from September. It means that children in rural areas of the region will no longer be provided with transport to the school of their choosing.
The handling of this whole debacle has left a sour taste in the mouths of campaigners and understandably so. It is a policy that has been drawn on a piece of paper without consideration of the nuances at play on the ground.
While the policy itself is questionable, the lack of communication with parents has only compounded matters further. Parents should not be finding out about policy changes as important as this through Facebook groups.
The School Transport Action Group (STAG) has found that North Yorkshire Council rejects far more home-to-school transport appeals than neighbouring authorities.
The council needs to stop being obdurate and work with parents clearly invested in their child’s education. It can begin by dealing with the backlog in the appeals process as a matter of urgency.
