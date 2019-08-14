Achievements of Sheffield graduate are inspirational for A level students - The Yorkshire Post says

The recognition that graduate Ellen Watson has received from the University of Sheffield is fully deserving.

University of Sheffield medal is a marker for Ellen’s journey with Usher Syndrome

Students will receive their A level results tomorrow. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Not only did she achieve excellent academic attainment in her study of history and politics, but she has also worked to improve the lives of young people with disabilities.

Sheffield University’s new vice chancellor on the challenges of running a modern university and the impact of Brexit

She has supported a national charity’s loneliness campaign, helped the university to make its campus more accessible for those in need of guide dogs and made its departments a better place for students with hearing and visual impairments to learn.

These are the most affordable university towns in the UK

Ellen, who was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome, a condition characterised by partial or total hearing loss and vision loss, has achieved all this, and so much more, in the face of adversity – and despite only being able to sit two of her A- levels.

Number of pupil exclusions for bullying on the rise in Yorkshire's schools

Her story is not only inspirational but a reminder for all those young people receiving results tomorrow that determination and humanity are also priceless qualities.