Action needed on school absences as worrying holes in data emerge

The rise in school absences, exclusions and the special educational needs crisis is a major concern. It has been repeatedly acknowledged that action is needed to correct course when it comes to education.

The pandemic changed the way people live and work, it also set education back for many children. Five years since schools went into lockdown, the attendance crisis has reached alarming levels with absence and suspensions two thirds higher than before the pandemic.

A new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and The Difference that children lost 6.8 million days of learning in the autumn term before the Covid pandemic (2019/20) due to suspensions and absences, but this rose to 11.5 million days in the same period in 2023/24.

What’s even more disconcerting is that there are children potentially slipping through the net.

School children in a classroom. PIC: Tony Johnson

For every child that is permanently excluded, 10 other children experience an “invisible” move that isn’t recorded in national data, or overseen by local authorities or trusts.

This includes managed moves, which are informal agreements between schools, and the illegal practice of off-rolling.

The Department for Education doesn’t even know where or whether one third of children who experience one of these hidden moves are being schooled.

Legislation is needed to monitor children that are moved out of their school.

The amount of learning that has been lost will not be easily clawed back. The Government needs to urgently provide financial backing to help children catch up. Otherwise their futures will be written off before they’ve even become old enough to work.