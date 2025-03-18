Action needed on school absences as worrying holes in data emerge
The pandemic changed the way people live and work, it also set education back for many children. Five years since schools went into lockdown, the attendance crisis has reached alarming levels with absence and suspensions two thirds higher than before the pandemic.
A new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and The Difference that children lost 6.8 million days of learning in the autumn term before the Covid pandemic (2019/20) due to suspensions and absences, but this rose to 11.5 million days in the same period in 2023/24.
What’s even more disconcerting is that there are children potentially slipping through the net.
For every child that is permanently excluded, 10 other children experience an “invisible” move that isn’t recorded in national data, or overseen by local authorities or trusts.
This includes managed moves, which are informal agreements between schools, and the illegal practice of off-rolling.
The Department for Education doesn’t even know where or whether one third of children who experience one of these hidden moves are being schooled.
Legislation is needed to monitor children that are moved out of their school.
The amount of learning that has been lost will not be easily clawed back. The Government needs to urgently provide financial backing to help children catch up. Otherwise their futures will be written off before they’ve even become old enough to work.
It is children from underprivileged backgrounds that the country risks failing if action is not taken to engage children and parents with schools.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.