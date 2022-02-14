Indeed, a recent study by the Farm Safety Foundation highlighted that wellbeing issues among workers in the industry are of growing concern, with 92 per cent of farmers under the age of 40 now indicating that poor mental health is the biggest hidden problem they face today.

Sadly, 44 suicides of people working in the farming and agricultural industry were registered in England and Wales in 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics.

It’s clear that something needs to change. The nation’s farmers, including here in Yorkshire, have demonstrated their commitment and resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, continuing to put food on our plates despite all they have had to contend with. But they need support to ensure that this does not come at a price.

The issue of poor mental health in the farming industry must be tackled head on.

The Farm Safety Foundation’s fifth annual Mind Your Head campaign, launching this week, will see key farming organisations from four countries join forces with the aim of tackling the stigma around poor mental health in the industry and highlighting the support that is available to those living and working in farming. As the latest data shows, it is much needed.

Foundation manager Stephanie Berkeley is right; the issue of poor mental health in the industry must be tackled head on – and that needs to happen now. Lives and livelihoods must not be at stake.