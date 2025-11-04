Addressing inequalities suffered by children in the North is key to solving Britain’s problems - Mark Mon-Williams

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Child of the North consortium has shown that Britain’s future is bleak with 4.5 million children growing up in poverty. There is a national emergency, and The Yorkshire Post seems one of the few newspapers committed to reminding everyone about the dangers we face.

We can resolve these paradoxes by recognising that collectively humans are smart, but individuals have limited intellectual capacity. I like to think that I know a few things and, as a professor, I am paid to share this knowledge. However, it doesn’t take long in my company to realise that I have vast oceans of ignorance and frequently behave in an irrational manner.

In contrast, humans possess incredible collective intelligence. The brilliance of humanity comes through collaborative action and the pooling of wisdom. Humans have progressively built a world where people can live longer and enjoy more luxury than the preceding generation. There were individuals who made outstanding contributions to these advances, but all progress ultimately came through teamwork.

Children playing on swings. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The whole of science is based on the knowledge that a single human can produce great insights, but true wisdom can only come through peer calibration and collaboration.

Child of the North is a collaboration across the universities and hospitals in the North of England. The consortium was created because researchers were appalled at the horrendous statistics on child health and wellbeing we were seeing in our studies. These stories were reported by our dentists, our paediatricians, our specialists in Special Educational Needs, our social scientists, and our art and humanities experts. It became clear that the UK was facing unprecedented challenges that were highlighted and amplified through the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2023, Child of the North started ringing the alarm bells and shining a spotlight on the frightening levels of poor child health, children being taken into care, school absences, young people ending up Not in Education, Employment or Training, and every other declining measure of child wellbeing. We showed that inequalities were at the heart of the problems, and we illustrated this by showing how much worse things were for children growing up in the North of England.

Perhaps the alarm wasn’t heeded because the problems are away from the privileged pockets of London where decisions are made by individuals who have no real understanding of the challenges facing children in the North or those who care for them.

We need a network of government ministers committed to working with Northern England to understand and resolve the UK’s problems. The UK’s finances are in a perilous condition, but the science minister (who happens to be the Oxford-Cambridge innovation champion) still managed to find £500m to invest in Oxford and Cambridge. The Government must start to act in a way that recognises the UK’s future depends on unlocking the full potential of its regions. The North already has world-class universities, hospitals and innovation hubs, but they remain chronically underfunded and underutilised. If there was a Northern England ministerial collaborative, then the Government could use its weight, power and resources to strengthen the UK’s collective intelligence by drawing on the diversity of its people and ideas and build a country that works for all children.

In 2024, Child of the North continued to sound the alarm and produced a series of 12 reports that synthesised the collective knowledge of the research community. These reports provided recommendations and case studies showing how we can build a better country. The reports produced some change, but the response remains sluggish and there is still no national recognition of the emergency created by the SEND crisis, the autism and ADHD assessment catastrophe, the child poverty disaster, and all the other dreadful problems affecting millions of children.

Child of the North are now running a 2025 campaign as we try and remind the UK that there is no economic growth, safer streets, or NHS fit for the future if the government does not break the links between a child’s background and their life chances.

The 2025 campaign reflects the evidence showing that collective action is essential if we want to address child poverty and the pressures it places on our schools, hospitals and local authorities. The campaign calls on everyone to help build a country that works for all children.