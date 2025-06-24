Advertisers need to stop showering us with geriatric drivel - Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the moment came, the caller explained in the tone of one telling a very small child they mustn’t run out into the road, I surely wouldn’t wish my family to have the burden of organising a funeral in their hour of grief.

Good of you to be so concerned, I replied, but far from it being a burden, I expected them to be filled with glee at making the arrangements since they’d be so overjoyed to see the back of me.

That’s not true – I hope - but as a wind-up of an annoying git who’d interrupted my day it worked a treat in shocking him into silence, during which I gently put the phone down.

A TV viewer with a remote control.

It isn’t just cold-callers like this one bombarding all of us of a certain age with invitations to obsess about our deaths or a future that holds nothing but infirmity. The same happens every time we turn the television on.

If the telly is a sort of mirror of life, the image millions of us see staring back is a load of doddery coffin-dodgers whose lives after the age of, say, 55 are a long, downward spiral.

Virtually every advertisement break – especially during the day – is filled with death or some sort of health problem.

The worst of the lot is that truly cringe-inducing advert where a smirking bloke’s lying in the bath and singing the praises of somebody who paid for her funeral before she pegged it, saving so much in the process there was plenty left to pay for tea and buns for the mourners afterwards.

It’s so epically bad, so crass in its attitude towards the target audience and so clunky in its dialogue, that it may one day be used in an advertising masterclass to teach student film-makers how not to do it.

But there are others not far behind. There’s the one with a grumpy old man refusing to give children their football back after it’s bounced off his car, before puncturing it and sitting down to a solitary microwave meal while cackling to himself.

There are the two women chattering happily about incontinence and the mob who can walk the dog again thanks to a machine that sends some sort of shock up their legs, presumably having been helped to their feet by armchairs with a lifting mechanism in which they’ve been sitting while delightedly leafing through a brochure to choose what sort of handles to have on their caskets.

Sometimes I shake my head in disbelief. Other times I feel like shouting at the telly. This is a landscape of despair, hammering away at the message that there’s nothing left to look forward to, only decline and decay.

If this sort of negative stereotyping was replicated in terms of sex, race or religion, there’d be trouble and rightly so. There would be reprimands, broadcast bans, possibly legal action for contravening equality legislation and consumer boycotts of the products or services.

The insults to our lives and our intelligence come thick and fast, but because it is older people being caricatured, nobody bats an eyelid.

Until now. Last week, the Advertising Standards Authority fired a warning shot across the bows of the companies relentlessly showering us with this geriatric drivel.

It carried out a survey which found viewers offended by the picture being painted. Worse, it said that routinely showing older people as lonely, powerless and purposeless could harm the well-being of the over-75s.

The ASA also found audiences keen to see a more positive portrayal, of people enjoying their lives and treating age as just a number. Those surveyed made it clear they want to see advertising reflecting these realities.

Well done to the ASA for prodding advertisers in the ribs over this. Older people are the largest demographic in the country and ought to be portrayed as they are – active, getting on with busy lives, striking out in new directions, still working and contributing both socially and financially. Without their energy, the country would grind to a halt.

Where are the adverts showing grandparents making it possible for their children to hold down demanding jobs by doing the school run or getting involved in a whole range of after-school activities?

Even the best picture of this massive group of people helping to keep family life running smoothly and the wheels of the economy turning shows a genial old boy a long way past his best handing out boiled sweets.