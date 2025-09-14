After linking Nigel Farage to Jimmy Savile, Peter Kyle can't expect nuance over Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein: The Yorkshire Post says
When Mr Farage understandably sought an apology, Mr Kyle instead doubled down by saying, "If you want to overturn the Online Safety Act you are on the side of predators. It is as simple as that."
It could be argued that presenting complicated issues in simplified black and white terms to demonise your opponents is the reality of modern-day political communications. However, you can then have little objection when your own pleas for nuance fall on stony ground.
Now recently appointed as Business Secretary, Mr Kyle appeared on media shows on Sunday to defend Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to both the hiring and recent firing of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
His defence essentially boiled down to the Government not knowing the full extent of the relationship between Lord Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein prior to this week’s publication of supportive emails the former had sent to Epstein as the US financier faced jail for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
That in itself is questionable given Mr Kyle also admitted the Government had been sent “extracts” of the emails by the media in advance of Sir Keir repeatedly expressing confidence in Lord Mandelson on Wednesday, a day before he sacked him.
Mr Kyle also made the claim that Lord Mandelson’s “singular talents” meant he was deemed “worth the risk” to appoint on the basis of what was already previously known about his association with Epstein. Such remarks will undoubtedly be seized on by Labour’s opponents – given his own recent attacks, Mr Kyle can have little cause for complaint.