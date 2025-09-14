It was only a couple of months ago that then-Technology Secretary Peter Kyle was making the extraordinary claim that Nigel Farage’s opposition to the Online Safety Act meant he was “on the side” of sexual offenders like Jimmy Savile.

When Mr Farage understandably sought an apology, Mr Kyle instead doubled down by saying, "If you want to overturn the Online Safety Act you are on the side of predators. It is as simple as that."

It could be argued that presenting complicated issues in simplified black and white terms to demonise your opponents is the reality of modern-day political communications. However, you can then have little objection when your own pleas for nuance fall on stony ground.

Now recently appointed as Business Secretary, Mr Kyle appeared on media shows on Sunday to defend Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to both the hiring and recent firing of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

BBC handout photo of Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle and Laura Kuenssberg during the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

His defence essentially boiled down to the Government not knowing the full extent of the relationship between Lord Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein prior to this week’s publication of supportive emails the former had sent to Epstein as the US financier faced jail for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

That in itself is questionable given Mr Kyle also admitted the Government had been sent “extracts” of the emails by the media in advance of Sir Keir repeatedly expressing confidence in Lord Mandelson on Wednesday, a day before he sacked him.