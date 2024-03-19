AI could diminish face-to-face interactions in health and social care - Kevin Burke

This not only expedites the diagnostic process but also enhances the ability to detect subtle abnormalities that might be overlooked by the human eye alone.

Over and above that, AI is playing a crucial role in drug discovery and development. By leveraging vast datasets and predictive analytics, AI models can identify potential drug candidates, predict their efficacy, and optimise treatment regimens. This not only accelerates the drug development pipeline but also contributes to the creation of more targeted and effective therapies.

We are seeing the rise of virtual health assistants and chatbots powered by AI and how this is enhancing patient engagement and access to healthcare services. These applications can provide medical information, schedule appointments and even offer basic medical advice, improving overall patient experience and reducing the burden on healthcare facilities.

When we take into account all of these areas, the introduction of AI in healthcare comes with a wide range of benefits but there are also a few challenges. On one hand, these innovations are transforming various aspects of healthcare, from diagnostics and treatment planning to personalised medicine and patient care. Thereby adding efficiency, streamlined processes, and potential cost reductions. However, on the other hand, the risk of detachment and the watering down of the person-centred care approach pose barriers.

AI's emphasis on speed, efficiency, and cost savings, while beneficial, widens the social skills gap, diminishing the opportunities for face-to-face interactions in health and social care settings.

As technology automates routine tasks, individuals may find themselves relying more on virtual communication channels, which have the potential to reduce interpersonal engagements which are critical for honing social skills and relationships.

The focus on social skills in healthcare is vital and educators play a pivotal role in shaping the healthcare professionals of tomorrow. As such, educators must walk the fine line between embracing AI's benefits and instilling the essential social skills required in healthcare. As a teacher, I believe that we are the architects of a balanced future. At Keighley College, our forward-thinking approach anticipates the need for a symbiotic relationship between technology and human connection.

We anticipate the need for a balance between technology and human connection by using VR to enhance, not replace, face-to-face interactions among students and teachers. The implementation of VR in our programmes enables immersive learning experiences that go beyond traditional methods - so that students can practise their application of core skills in virtual environments.

We are furthering this by working with industry experts to develop virtual relationships and check-ins with more vulnerable people, allowing for a ‘pen friend’ style approach in between their care package. This will help for future awareness of remote consultations while emphasising the ongoing importance of in-person interactions for holistic healthcare experiences.

AI will greatly aid business models and processes in healthcare, but this might not contribute positively to the long-term health of patients if everything is fronted by a machine. Therefore, practical skills are vital, but so are the abilities to engage with patients or service users, to empathise, and to provide holistic care.

For that reason, the challenge is to prepare students not just for the technical aspects of healthcare but also for the emotional and interpersonal elements. This is why our health curriculum embeds mock scenarios to help students understand why communication is essential in a caring role. A delicate balance must be struck to ensure that AI complements, rather than overshadows, the essence of healthcare – caring for individuals.

Job displacement, social impact, and ethical implications need to be considered as AI becomes more widespread in healthcare. The government has recently invested £21m to purchase and install AI diagnostic tools within the NHS. However, for a seamless integration, they must take a proactive stance.

As the healthcare sector evolves, we need to embrace the potential of AI while ensuring that our healthcare landscape remains a testament to both technological prowess and compassionate human care. The future of healthcare demands a harmonious integration of AI and person-centred values.