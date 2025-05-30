AI should be an empowering assistant - not be a replacement for human connection: Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it can also lead to frustration and overwhelm when the information we seek is elusive or when the digital interface fails to meet our emotional needs.

As the digital revolution accelerates, AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots are becoming increasingly common in customer service, offered by banks and service providers as a 24/7 support solution. While this can be convenient, it often falls short of the personal touch that only human interaction can provide. Many of us have experienced the frustration of navigating automated systems, longing for the empathy, and understanding that only a real human can offer.

In healthcare, AI has begun to make significant inroads, from streamlining check-ins at doctor's offices to providing diagnostic tools and even offering 'talking therapy' support. These advancements hold great promise, particularly in reducing waiting times for mental health services and empowering marginalised groups and the elderly with accessible support. However, the reliance on AI also carries risks, such as built-in biases and assumptions that lack the nuance of human intellect and emotional intelligence. A trained counsellor or expert has years of expertise, and this cannot replace online therapeutic support.

Daxa Manhar Patel, resilience coach, author and solicitor.

The elderly, often isolated and finding their social circles dwindling as they age, need to feel valued and validated. While AI cannot fulfil this emotional need, it can serve as a stopgap to ensure their safety and well-being. AI can check in on them, providing reassurance until a real human can connect with them by phone or in person. In the future, AI robots may assist with household chores, as robotic mops already do, offering practical support without replacing the human touch.

As real connections become less available, mental well-being is at risk. However, AI can alleviate some pressures by performing 'safe' tasks, much like driverless cars used as taxis. These tasks can free up time and resources, allowing humans to focus on building meaningful relationships. Yet, AI should never replace the kindness and rapport that define human interaction.

We need AI to be an empowering assistant that adds value to real life. For instance, while a robot might one day walk our dogs, it cannot replicate the bond we share with our pets. The relationship we develop with our dogs is built on mutual affection and understanding, something a robot is unlikely to achieve.

While AI can enhance efficiency and accessibility, it cannot replace the compassion, active listening, and situational awareness that are the hallmarks of human interaction.

In UK we need to start seeing mental health just as important as physical wellbeing. In January 2025, the Royal College of Psychiatrists noted that 7.5 million referrals on waiting lists did not include meant health patients. Mental health just like physical health issues has a better chance of being treated effectively if timely care is received. The Government must be applauded for proactive steps in creating more specialist mental health crisis centres across England to reduce the burden in Accident and emergency departments. A positive move which I hope involves more trained human specialists, so people feel valued, heard and seen by real people.

AI and virtual assistants like ChatGPT have shown tremendous potential in various fields, offering innovative solutions that enhance our daily lives. In education, AI-powered tools provide personalised learning experiences, adapting to individual student needs and helping educators identify areas where students may need additional support. This tailored approach can lead to improved educational outcomes and a more inclusive learning environment.

In customer service, AI chatbots are revolutionising the way businesses interact with their customers. By managing routine inquiries and providing instant responses, these virtual assistants free up human agents to focus on more complex issues, ensuring that customers receive timely and efficient service.

For individuals with disabilities, AI offers new opportunities for independence and empowerment. Voice-activated assistants can help those with mobility challenges control their environment, from adjusting lighting to setting reminders.

In the realm of mental health, AI-driven platforms are providing accessible support to those in need. Virtual therapy apps offer immediate assistance and coping strategies, bridging the gap for individuals who may be hesitant to seek traditional therapy. While these tools are not a substitute for professional care, they serve as valuable resources for managing mental health challenges.

AI’s ability to analyse vast amounts of data quickly and accurately also holds promise for environmental conservation. By monitoring ecosystems and predicting changes, AI can aid in the preservation of biodiversity and the fight against climate change.

As we continue to explore the possibilities of AI, it is crucial to focus on its role as a supportive tool that complements human capabilities. By leveraging AI's strengths, we can create a future where technology enhances our lives, empowering us to focus on what truly matters: building meaningful connections and fostering a compassionate society.

If those responsible to making AI and virtual assistants smarter rather than exactly like thinking humans can collective work towards one goal of creating an empowering to assist rather than prevent real human intervention there is no chance of AI become sentient beings of conscious awareness, certainly not in my life time I hope.