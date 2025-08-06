Alarmist Storm Floris travel warnings are a symbol of our nanny state: Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Floris’s much stirred-up arrival seemed somehow symbolic of our current nanny state.

We have a small campsite and it went from happy chatter and evening al fresco glasses of wine to battening down the hatches and even upping sticks and leaving early in what felt like the blink of an eye. All while the sky was still blue and there wasn’t so much as the slightest hint of a breeze.

These poor people couldn’t be blamed, as a quick flick through the news revealed the most alarmist headlines warning against travel and even “danger to life.”

A Network Rail passenger information sign warning of withdrawn and limited train services caused by Storm Floris.

Now first things first, your correspondent would be the first to criticise anybody out walking on cliff tops or doing daft things when severe weather is forecast. Taking risks is not only stupid but selfish; potentially preventing the emergency services being able to help those who through no fault of their own need assistance.

But have we all got a bit wet (forgive the pun) with the way society now views a bit of harsh weather?

There was huge irony in that while there was the wild weather warning in force for millions in the north of the country, Southern Rail was at the same time reminded its passengers to carry water. While down south still faced some rain and gusty wind, temperatures remained warm with some sunshine breaking through.

In a post on its social media, the rail company stated: "We’re expecting some hot weather today! Please carry a bottle of water with you during the warm weather.”

Yes it’s a cliché, but what has the world come to? It would be interesting to get a legal opinion and see if these sorts of warnings are becoming the norm because companies worry if they don’t issue any kind of statement then somebody gets dehydrated they end up liable.

It must be the same with schools and nurseries, as it’s exceedingly rare to see a party of youngsters outside without them armed with a bottle of water and a tube of suncream. Oh and a hat.

Somewhere along the line the notion that being outside is good for people has been replaced with a risk-assessment induced fear. Our childhoods were spent being told to get out of the house; that fresh air would do us good.

The Raising the Nation Play Commission, a year-long independent inquiry into why play is critical to the wellbeing of children, recently published its findings. These included the fact that the amount of time children spend outside has halved in a generation.

Reduced school break times, playground closures and safety worries have all conspired to create what commission chair and Reading University chancellor Paul Lindley OBE describes as England’s “anti play” culture. Liking the cut of this Mr Lindley’s jib, he says playing out is vital for children’s development and has called on the Government to tackle the issue. 400 playgrounds closing across the country between 2012 and 2022 is a national disgrace. Even more so, given our current state of affairs when so much in the way of resources is going towards those coming over illegally.

Perhaps it’s coincidence, but there will be a whole cohort of teachers who have never themselves been blathered up from playing outside. They will be from this namby-pamby culture of cancelling sports days because it’s too hot or playtimes outside because it’s too wet.

Doubtless the same sorts of people who own cats that are never allowed outside, or dogs that don’t go out in the rain without a coat on. Another bugbear is horses. Going off on a side rant, there is an obesity crisis among the equine population because they are both over-fed and over-sheltered.

Mafted in duvet-like rugs they no longer lose the weight - the extra they put on over summer when the grass is good they should naturally be shedding - over the winter months.

Talking about horses, it was sad to learn that a riding school in York that has brought so much outdoor fun to so many is closing. British Horse Society statistics show over 250 riding schools have closed in the UK since 2018, leading to a loss of 1.5 million riding lessons per year.

While retirement of the proprietor is the main reason, increased costs and regulation - sound familiar? - have also been blamed.