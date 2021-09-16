All Creatures Great and Small’s TV tonic for Yorkshire – The Yorkshire Post says

THERE was some initial scepticism when Channel 5 first announced that they were making a new adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small decades after the original BBC series, inspired by Thirsk vet and author Alf Wight, came to an end.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:39 pm
Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) are two of the lead characters in the new series of All Creatures Great and Small.

Such views could not have been more mistaken – the ‘second coming’ of All Creatures has been just as entertaining and engaging, if not more so, than the original series and has also showcased the very best of Yorkshire’s alluring countryside to potential tourists.

Why All Creatures Great and Small TV phenomenon is boost for Yorkshire tourism – Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pure escapism for TV viewers yearning for non-offensive ‘light entertainment’ to distract them from current struggles, the calibre and charm of the cast, headed by Nicholas Ralph who plays James Herriot and now Patricia Hodge as the redoubtable Mrs Pumphrey, means the new series, starting tonight, will be another hit and provide priceless publicity for Yorkshire at a critical time for the rural economy.

Patricia Hodge plays Mrs Pomfret in the new series of All Creatures Great and Small.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

YorkshireChannel 5