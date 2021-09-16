All Creatures Great and Small’s TV tonic for Yorkshire – The Yorkshire Post says

Such views could not have been more mistaken – the ‘second coming’ of All Creatures has been just as entertaining and engaging, if not more so, than the original series and has also showcased the very best of Yorkshire’s alluring countryside to potential tourists.
Pure escapism for TV viewers yearning for non-offensive ‘light entertainment’ to distract them from current struggles, the calibre and charm of the cast, headed by Nicholas Ralph who plays James Herriot and now Patricia Hodge as the redoubtable Mrs Pumphrey, means the new series, starting tonight, will be another hit and provide priceless publicity for Yorkshire at a critical time for the rural economy.
