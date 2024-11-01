All good things must come to an end so farewell after 25 years of writing for The Yorkshire Post - Bill Carmichael

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was one of those dreaded slow news days and like many news editors before and since I was starting to panic about how on earth I was going to find enough engaging, informative or entertaining content to fill the next day’s newspaper.

Immediately behind my chair in that vast open plan newsroom the then editor was in animated discussion with the features editor about another problem - filling the columnists’ spots in what is called in newspaper jargon the ‘op-ed’ page (opposite the editorial page, what you are reading now).

The features editor was complaining he couldn't find enough writers to fill the slots, and he had been forced in recent weeks to buy in - or ‘syndicate’ in another piece of newspaper jargon - columns that had previously appeared in the London Evening Standard, as it was called back then.

Bill Carmichael pictured in 2022. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Many of these columns were well-written by famous names, but they tended to concentrate on such London-centric matters as overcrowding on the Northern Line, traffic jams on the M25, and the latest scandal to hit the Metropolitan Police - topics that were not top priorities for a Yorkshire readership.

In exasperated tones the editor complained: “Surely, there must be someone on the staff who can knock out 800 words a week?”

Without thinking I swivelled my chair around to face them and said: “I can do that.”

I faced many objections including: “It’s not as easy as it looks”, “you will have to come up with something fresh every week”, and of course, this being the Yorkshire Post, “we can’t pay you much”.

But eventually the editor allowed me to write a dummy column, and the next day I watched as he read through my copy (another newspaper jargon word, simply meaning text). He was frowning deeply as he read, but then at some quip of mine a ghost of a smile passed over his face. The next paragraph made him laugh out loud, and I knew I had the gig - a one month trial.

That one month trial has now lasted over a quarter of a century, and I reckon over the years I have written well north of a thousand columns for this newspaper, and by rough calculation more than a million words.

I’ve lost count of the number of editors I have worked for (five I think), and I can honestly say it has been a pleasure, a privilege and a great honour to be such a long-standing columnist on one of the UK’s great newspapers.

But all good things eventually come to an end and it has been decided that The Yorkshire Post and I should part company, and as a result this is my final regular column for this newspaper.

I have absolutely no complaints as it has been an exhilarating and rewarding journey. Over the years I’ve covered the disillusionment with Tony Blair’s Labour government (sound familiar?); the psycho-drama of the Blair-Brown conflict; the election of the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition; Brexit; the chaotic Bo Jo years, and latterly the election of another Labour government. It has been great fun.

Great credit goes to the editors of The Yorkshire Post and their editorial teams who have allowed me to write exactly what I think even when they sharply disagreed with me. It almost goes without saying that not every newspaper is so committed to freedom of speech and a diversity of views.

And thanks above all to the readers of The Yorkshire Post who encouraged, applauded and criticised me in equal measure, and usually with typical Yorkshire forthrightness. I have had some lovely compliments over the years, and I’ve also experienced more insults than I care to remember, but most critics have at the very least been thoughtful.

If in turn on occasion I have been less than generous to my political opponents I hope you will find it within your hearts to forgive me. In a time of increasingly polarised positions it benefits us all if we can listen carefully to our opponents and then, if necessary, to disagree agreeably.

At the end of Shakepeare’s great play, The Tempest, the magician Prospero ends all his enchantments by breaking his magic staff and drowning his book of spells, and I can think of no more fitting end than his words:

“But release me from my bands

With the help of your good hands:

Gentle breath of yours my sails

Must fill, or else my project fails.

Which was to please.”