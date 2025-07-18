Allerton Incinerator: Is the community safe when it’s not working properly? - Arabella Cornelius & David Noland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazingly, the Environment Agency only asks for emissions reporting when it’s running normally, so when these potential spikes occur, no one’s watching. Reports from Health Protection Scotland and the European Economic Area (EEA) highlight the need for local community monitoring to detect real-world emissions that aren’t captured by official reporting.

When these issues were brought to the attention of North Yorkshire Council’s director of public health, Louise Wallace saw no issue. She stated: “The [Environment] Agency have not flagged any concerns”.

More concerned is Charlotte Sanderson, 46, from Marton-cum-Grafton, a mum and keen runner: “My asthma was especially bad between March and May. I coughed all night and had tachycardia. It was quite scary.”

Allerton Park Waste Recovery Park. PIC: Lizzie Shepherd.

While it’s not proven that the incinerator was the cause, news of shutdowns worries Charlotte: “It makes me nervous. I feel that we should have been informed when it wasn’t running normally. You see the nasty stuff coming out of the chimney, but you think it won’t impact you.”

The community voiced their concern about the incinerator before it was built with a 10,000-signature petition. The eventual permission included a condition of long-term monitoring – but this non-specific condition was discharged after a year, before the incinerator was operating at full capacity. Is it harmful or not? The community is none the wiser.

Unsubstantiated reassurance that monitoring is in-hand is dangerous. It leads people to think that incinerators are monitored effectively and safeguards will protect against pollution breaches. They don’t know that mercury isn’t continuously monitored, radiation isn’t monitored at all and when emissions spike, no one’s counting.

The Environment Agency washes its hands of responsibility: “The site is not required to monitor during start-up and shutdown. The Environment Agency are the regulatory body for the installation and the permit limits are imposed when the site is burning waste. The Local Authority do not have responsibility for emissions from the permitted site.”

Local Air Quality Management Guidance (TG 16) states that local authorities have a legal duty to “identify all areas where the air quality objectives are being or are likely to be exceeded” and “understand pollution sources, and assess population exposure.”

Yet the Scientific Team at North Yorkshire Council deny it’s their problem, advising: “You need to take this up with the Environment Agency, as we cannot do this monitoring on their behalf.”

If both the council and the Environment Agency wash their hands of this issue, what should we do next? What do you do when there’s a regulatory standoff?

Surely the council has a responsibility to ensure regulatory gaps are covered, given that they granted planning permission against the wishes of the community?

And when all signs point to pollution in the community, shouldn’t the council be monitoring air quality anyway?