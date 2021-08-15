Allotments and their priceless potential – The Yorkshire Post says

Phil Gomersall, from Rawdon, is president of the National Allotment Society.

Without him, and other like-minded gardeners and growers, there would not be a growing appreciation of the importance of allotment plots to the environment in these increasingly climate conscious times.

As the latest National Allotments Week comes to an end, there should be an appetite for local councils – in particular those like Leeds which have declared a climate emergency – setting aside more land for growers and encouraging school visits, and so forth, to local allotment sites.

Just like reading, spelling numeracy, cycling and swimming should be the bedrock of every child’s upbringing and education, so, too, should an understanding of food, nutrition and the value of home-grown produce. No one should ever take for granted where the food on their plate comes from – and all that this entails.