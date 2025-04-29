America’s constitution is undergoing a stress test so it’s important to understand its fundamental structure - William Cooper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to addressing the errors that long plagued history’s governments, the founders sought to correct the recent defects of the Articles of Confederation.

There were many. The Articles outlined the alliance between America’s several states. The arrangement was, to put it charitably, a train wreck. The central government was weak and dysfunctional, lacking both executive and judicial functions.

The legislature couldn’t levy taxes to fund its operations and relied instead on voluntary state payments. The states had their own currencies, stifling trade among them. And after the war, the new nation’s economy was so weak it couldn’t settle its substantial war debts to European countries and investors.

Shays’ Rebellion in 1786 and 1787 brought the Confederation’s embarrassing weakness into stark relief. The central government couldn’t even quell a small tax protest by Western Massachusetts farmers. Led by Daniel Shays, a former revolutionary soldier, the rebellion initially was confined to several violent attacks on government buildings. It ballooned into a full-scale military confrontation before finally—months later—being subdued.

Today many Americans on the right glorify this post-war era as the triumphant celebration of a blossoming young democracy. Not quite. The nebulous alliance between the states hung together by the thinnest of threads, barely surviving each successive day. Mistakes, blunders, and setbacks dominated the fledgling government. And everything easily could have been different: A negative twist here, an unfortunate turn there, and the American experiment could have died in the womb. America’s Constitution was thus inspired as much by the stress of the young nation’s post-war crisis as by the energy of the founders’ political passions.

The Constitution was a carefully engineered response to the enormous challenges - old and new, grand and practical - inherent in forming a lasting and effective government. It was enacted on June 21, 1788, when New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.

A vital source for understanding how America works, the Federalist Papers emerged shortly after Americans ratified the Constitution. The Federalist Papers were a series of 85 newspaper columns written by political leaders James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay, under the pen name Publius. The columns expounded on the new Constitution’s reasoning, language and structure.

Today, many critics focus myopically on the Constitution’s errors. Meanwhile many triumphalists over-emphasize the Constitution’s virtues.

Neither extreme is correct. Some parts of the Constitution are, in fact, quite dreadful. And some parts are, unquestionably, extremely positive. America’s founding document should thus be condemned and celebrated - not one or the other. It is indeed a great irony of human history that the same document that contains numerous searing abominations - some of which still reverberate today - also sets forth an essential architecture of government that has dramatically increased human flourishing.