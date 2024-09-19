An affordable railcard that enable nationwide travel would boost passenger numbers
With climate change being the challenge of this generation, it is imperative that as many people as possible are using public transport.
That is why there is merit to the calls from campaigners and transport experts for the Government to introduce a new ‘climate card’ scheme, simplifying the train ticketing system.
A new report argues that implementing the climate card in the North of England first would be an excellent first step for the Transport Secretary to address regional transport inequality and rebalance the national economy.
Transport inequality is clearly holding the region back. It is an inhibitor to social mobility and a barrier to investment.
The demand for public transport is there so long as it is affordable and reliable. The £2 bus fare cap has proven hugely successful.
Transport strategy is currently splintered across the country. A joint-up approach is needed. And a rail pass for £49 a month would be hugely beneficial not only for Yorkshire but also other regions across the country.
Analysis by Greenpeace found that rail season ticket holders for Leeds to York pay £278 per month. While cars cost on average £319 per month to run. It’s little wonder that many people still opt to travel by car over rail.
