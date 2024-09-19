An affordable railcard that enable nationwide travel would boost passenger numbers

The train ticketing system is a morass of costly confusion for passengers across the regions. While the major bugbear for passengers is the lack of reliable services, many are put off travelling by rail because of the cost and confusion that comes with purchasing tickets.

With climate change being the challenge of this generation, it is imperative that as many people as possible are using public transport.

That is why there is merit to the calls from campaigners and transport experts for the Government to introduce a new ‘climate card’ scheme, simplifying the train ticketing system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new report argues that implementing the climate card in the North of England first would be an excellent first step for the Transport Secretary to address regional transport inequality and rebalance the national economy.

Leeds Station concourse pictured in 2022 during strik action. PIC: Julie Marshall

Transport inequality is clearly holding the region back. It is an inhibitor to social mobility and a barrier to investment.

The demand for public transport is there so long as it is affordable and reliable. The £2 bus fare cap has proven hugely successful.

Transport strategy is currently splintered across the country. A joint-up approach is needed. And a rail pass for £49 a month would be hugely beneficial not only for Yorkshire but also other regions across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad