Andy Murray, Wimbledon and sounds of summer return – The Yorkshire Post says

Andy Murray after reaching the third round of Wimbledon in a late night epic on Wednesday.

Testament, in part, to his trademark resilience and willpower, it is little wonder that the BBC has been ripping up its schedules to broadcast his matches on its main network.

They know that the player is one of Britain’s all-time sporting greats after Murray became, in 2013, the first British man to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title in 77 years (the increasingly eager wait for another England football triumph is, by comparison, a mere 55 years).

In the meantime, sports fans should just marvel at Murray, while they still can, and appreciate the sound of the applause – and the player’s own urgings – reverberating around Centre Court. These sounds of summer are as intrinsic to Wimbledon as strawberries and cream, more so after Covid, and are appreciated even more now.

This was Andy Murray in second round action at Wimbledon.

