Angela Rayner had no choice but to resign with the Government left open to accusations of hypocrisy

Angela Rayner had no choice but to resign as Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Minister following the probe into her tax affairs.

Rayner was presented as the poster girl of the working classes but has now become an emblem of Labour and indeed Westminster hypocrisy.

Neither Labour nor the Tories have shown themselves to be exemplars of public service. Far from it.

If Westminster wants to understand why Nigel Farage’s popularity is surging, then they need only look at this saga.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Tories went through it under Boris Johnson when morality was parked to one side. A lack of morality that left the public feeling like it was ‘one rule for them and one rule for us’.

It is what is causing voters to lash out against the establishment. Lets not forget that Sir Keir Starmer and Labour came into Government promising to restore a sense of decency. All of which has been undermined. The only difference being that Rayner did not cling on after the PM’s ethics adviser found she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on a seaside flat.

This whole sorry saga does little to help the current Labour administration shrug off the title of ‘champagne socialists’.

It now leaves the PM with a major headache, as he must shake up his front bench with only Rachel Reeves currently guaranteed to stay in her present post.