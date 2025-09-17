Antagonising Donald Trump during his State visit is not in the nation’s best interests

The significance of the US President’s state visit cannot be downplayed. It was a masterstroke by the Prime Minister to drop an invitation on Donald Trump during his visit to the White House after Trump’s spectacular victory in the US elections.

Trump is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, he is a key power broker. Antagonising the US President is not in this nation’s best interests. His trade war has already shown that it becomes a zero sum game to go against the President.

We must remember that this nation has hosted many US presidents in the past. And it is not so much the occupant of the White House but rather the nation that Britain has a cherished relationship with.

Britain doesn’t have to align with the US President’s vagaries but if it can wield some influence over Trump then it should not squander it on ideological grounds. That is where Sir Keir Starmer finds himself in a unique position.

Adjustments being made to table decorations for a State Banquet at Windsor Castle. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

His charm offensive has provided him with enough leverage for Trump to lend Britain a sympathetic ear.

This state visit should be about finding more common ground and building on the special relationship the two countries enjoy with each other.

The recent trade deals agreed between the US and the UK is a positive sign that both will be able to continue to work together.

As is Trump’s welcoming of the Coalition of the Willing, headed by Britain and France, with the US President seeking to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.