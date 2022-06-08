Anti-Boris Johnson rebels have lost their sense of priorities - Bernard Ingham

They are rather good at it, though it took them well over 11 years to get rid of Margaret Thatcher. Boris Johnson has not yet been at it for three years and has coped with some distinction with a pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of the Ukraine bringing the threat of another world war. On Monday night the blighters failed to secure his scalp – at least for now.

But the reality is that, like Mrs Thatcher, Boris knows that a sizeable minority are out to get him. What is more, it is a larger minority than she faced, even at the end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson. Picture: PA.

The Tory Parliamentary party is split asunder even though it faces an economy ravaged by the Covid pandemic that has left us wallowing in debt just when we need to repair our depleted defences to meet Putin’s threat to freedom.

If I were a Tory MP – and thank the Lord I’m not, sir – I would be demanding that the constituencies of the 148 who voted to oust Mr Johnson justify their clutching such blind and stupid vipers to their bosom.

Just imagine what it looked like to the billions across the Commonwealth – indeed, the world – who witnessed the joyful, energetic, ingenious and diverse celebration of the Queen’s

Platinum Jubilee and then woke on Monday to find the PM’s own MPs trying to oust him. They might reasonably say: “Nobody does it quite like the Brits – even when it comes to revolts”.

Not much evidence there that the plotters entered into the spirit of the Jubilee weekend.

Nor do they seem to have absorbed in their political careers that the Brits do not like split parties.

They have probably done more damage to Tory prospects at the next election than Mr Johnson ever did by having drinks with his team at the end of the working day.

I fully acknowledge that “partygate” was an error which put the backs up of the people restricted by rules made by the boozers. But on the Richter scale of blobs it scarcely registers against the monumental financial, economic, defence and social tasks facing the Government.

This condemns the anti-Boris Johnson mob as having an utter lack of political priorities. Nor do they have a ready and acclaimed successor waiting in the wings.

But what they do have is a struggling Opposition that does not know what it stands for but would leap at the opportunity of a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, Nationalists and Greens that would take us back into the EU and break up the UK in the bargain.

The more you look at it the more irresponsible the plotters become.

And those who take the biscuit are the Remainers who will never forgive Mr Johnson for getting Brexit more or less done even though the EU is manifestly failing.

Certainly the Franco/German axis which controls it has brought shame on themselves over Ukraine and revulsion in the central and Eastern nations of the EU closest to the Russian threat.

So, what is to be done about the party that was once known as the Brigade of Guards in tribute to the loyalty of our military?

Who can whip them into shape?

Well, it starts with a united Cabinet committed like the Queen to serve the public interest loyally.

Mr Johnson may not be the perfect politician but he does get the big decisions right and is now acclaimed as the West’s leader in the fight against Russian expansionism.

Things will only improve if the 211 MPs who backed Boris Johnson set out to repair the damage of the revolt by showing that they at least have a sense of priorities and a determination to crack the serious problems confronting the nation.

They must set an example of unity to their weaker brethren and, taking their cue from the Queen, pursue a single-minded dedication to the truly monumental task confronting the Government in restoring our economy and strengthening our security.

That could have a galvanizing effect on a nation that may be able to put on a superb show but does not work very well in so many ways.

I need mention only transport, the NHS, the education system, the police and now the Civil Service with its lackadaisical working from home approach to its job of serving the

public.