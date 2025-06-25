Are weight loss injections really the remedy for the obesity crisis? - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While presenting a piece detailing new research on the number of heat-related deaths expected amid Britain's recent heatwave BBC presenter Martine Croxall overruled an autocue line that used the term ‘pregnant people’ instead of ‘women’.

When the term ‘pregnant people’ appeared on the newsreader’s autocue, Ms Croxall initially read it aloud, then paused - as if taking in what nonsense it sounded - and amended it with a smile.

While a small stand against political correctness gone mad the journalist, 56, was quickly praised by the Harry Potter author JK Rowling who is a longtime campaigner on behalf of women; in particular for single-sex spaces – such as changing rooms and toilets – to be reserved for those who are biologically female rather than including those who ‘identify’ as such.

Someone using a set of weighing scales. PIC: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The other headline that caught the eye was the fact that GPs are now able to prescribe weight loss jabs on the National Health Service.

Newspapers were full of stories about prescriptions for Mounjaro jabs now being available. The idea behind the weekly injection is that they make patients feel full so they eat less.

In a world where getting to see a doctor is so difficult, with painstaking pressing of numbers on the keypad while waiting for someone to answer, opening the floodgates with these slimming injections seems a bit of a cheek. While the rest of us are bracing ourselves before getting through to some sour Susan receptionist, are the overweight to be waved straight through?

There just seems something fundamentally wrong with those with normal, everyday health problems - rather than fashionable complaints of gender or body image - continually seeming to be shoved to the end of the queue. Those, such as the elderly, who have worked all their lives and paid into the system so often seem to genuinely struggle to get an appointment, undoubtedly leading to cases of delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Granted, there are many who have very debilitating health problems linked to obesity and it would take a heart of stone not to feel any sympathy for people – for example waiting for knee or hip replacements – who struggle to exercise because of the pain. They end up in an awful catch-22 of not being able to move enough to shift the weight but being unable to have surgery until they do.

Mounjaro was initially licensed to help treat type two diabetes, but from this week can now also be prescribed to help those with obesity lose weight. Initially, only those with a body mass index of over 40 who have at least four other health problems linked to obesity will be eligible.

The messaging this sends out to the wider population, particularly the young, is worrying.

Just like people not looking after their teeth or skin, thinking they will one day travel to Turkey and get a cut-price refresh, will watching weight go out of the window as the next generation think they will be able to get these injections when the pounds start piling on?

Where is the messaging of personal responsibility? Nobody uses the word fat anymore, it’s all obesity this and body issues that.

Figures from 2023 to 2024 show that in England approximately 64.5 per cent of adults aged 18 and over were estimated to be overweight or living with obesity. When it comes to children aged between two and ten, one in eight are already obese.

Where is the incentive to tackle this if the public is led to believe the battle of the bulge can be sorted with a few injections?

A good friend works as a personal trainer and although helping people shed the pounds is her bread and butter she would be the first to admit losing weight isn’t rocket science. In fact, she says, it can be nailed down to four simple words of advice ‘eat less, move more.’

Mounjaro will cost the NHS £122.00 per month per user at its maximum maintenance dose of 15mg per week.

Please, for the sake of the nation’s health and the taxpayers’ pocket, can the Government put posters up with the ‘eat less, move more’ message.