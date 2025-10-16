Area committees get to the heart of issues that impact communities - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday was the day of my half-yearly diabetic clinic. Feeling much worse I thought I had better do a test. Just as well we had some kits left over from last year, as testing kits has been on my shopping list for a while but not yet completed. In our household I’m the regular visitor to the chemist to collect my prescription.

The test was positive, so checking with a very helpful surgery receptionist that the result was not triggered by the jab itself, that appointment was cancelled, the first of the second half of last week. Face to face meetings were out. I just hoped I hadn`t infected anybody in the few contacts I’d had on Monday or Tuesday with the mild symptoms. Ringing around a few, it would appear not.

Thank heavens it was a lighter week for once. To be honest from Wednesday on even phone calls and virtual meetings didn’t appeal. The welcome haven of bed, book and bottle (a hottie) did.

Filming of the All Creatures Great and Small in Grassington, North Yorkshire. PIC: James Hardisty

What I did miss were two events I was looking forward to. The first was the quarterly council meeting of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) where I am privileged to be North Yorkshire Council’s representative. Always an interesting exposé of what YAS is doing, other than running the Yorkshire Showground and of course the Great Yorkshire Show. As chair of the trustee board of the Citizens Advice network in NY, I’m keen to understand more about the work that YAS does in support of the farming community, a sector that is under severe financial stress. And with financial stress comes mental stress and other health issues.

The second was to be pure pleasure. With the new showing of All Creatures Great & Small now on our screens, I’d suggested to the council chairman, Cllr Jabbour, that he might like to visit the World of James Herriot in Thirsk to see where it had all begun and to meet the staff and volunteers who add so much value to the TV experience.

Unfortunately that was not to be this week, we have postponed it to a better time, so my exposure to fictional life in the country has been limited to listening to all episodes of The Archers, as usual, but this time without interruption.

The break has given me an opportunity to consider again our recent cycle of Area Committees, and following a meeting of the Chairs, and the Executive Committee where we receive a regular report on what the Committees have been considering.

As I have said before the topics are as varied as the Members themselves.

I was pleased to see that the Mayor of York & North Yorkshire has accepted my invitation to attend these meetings to hear at first hand what the issues are locally, and is visiting each one on an annual basis.

Dialogue with his office can be made throughout the year between meetings.

Since we started with local committees based on parliamentary boundaries we have had good engagement with our MPs, through written updates, or attendances either in person or online.

I must compliment Sir Julian Smith who attends every meeting of the Skipton & Ripon AC, online, and holds a healthy discussion with all Members of whatever political party. Indeed most discussions at this level are outside party politics, more about how policy is being delivered than what that policy is.

Most discussions major on an issue that is specific to that area, although there can be themes that run across the whole county. So Harrogate & Knaresborough were interested in the proposed devolution of the management of the weekly market to Knaresborough Town Council, one specific deal between NYC and KTC, but one that fits within a county wide policy of passing some control from County Hall to the Town Hall.

And discussions can involve expenditure of hundreds of pounds, or millions. The quantum is important, of course it is, but the real driver for discussion is whether it is of relevance to the community concerned.

Scarborough & Whitby AC spent much time discussing the importance of the Whitby Cliff Lift.

Closed some time ago because of its failing condition by the then owners Scarborough Borough Council, there is an aspiration to reopen it.

No one doubts its value as an asset to get to and from the beach, but it is also a financial liability and the debate now will centre on how much, and who will pay. At the same meeting the AC welcomed the major investment planned for Whitby Leisure Centre.

Some issues are not ours alone to solve. The withdrawal of High Street banking services, and cash availability are ones. Here we must act as the vocal champions of the communities we serve.