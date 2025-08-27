As a former headteacher in Leeds, I witnessed firsthand how hunger impacts a child’s ability to learn - Nathan Atkinson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s hard to focus on a lesson when you haven’t had breakfast. It’s difficult to dream big when your reality is small and uncertain.

I went on to co-found Rethink Food with Kevin Mckay here in Yorkshire and this region remains at the heart of everything we do.

While our work now reaches schools across the UK, our roots are firmly planted in the North.

A teacher and students in a classroom. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The launch of the National School Pantry Network this year is the culmination of years of listening, learning and taking action, much of which began right here in Yorkshire.

At its core, the National School Pantry Network by Rethink Food is about more than food.

It’s about dignity. It’s about giving families access to affordable, nutritious groceries in a space they feel welcome. It’s about strengthening school communities and taking away the shame or stigma that still surrounds food insecurity.

We believe every child should have the opportunity to thrive, not just survive and we know that schools are powerful places to make that happen.

Over the past nine years, we’ve built strong relationships with Yorkshire schools, businesses and community partners who believe in that same vision.

We’ve seen the difference it makes when a school pantry opens its doors, the relief for parents, the improved concentration in the classroom, the pride teachers feel in supporting their communities in a practical way.

These small, local wins have given us the confidence and the evidence to scale nationally.

But Yorkshire doesn’t just provide the backdrop to this story. It provides the backbone.

There’s a straightforwardness here, a willingness to get on with things and support your neighbours.

It’s this shared sense of responsibility that I’ve always admired.

We’re not interested in quick fixes or headlines; we’re in it for the long haul. That’s why we’re working with schools, not just as recipients of food, but as active partners in creating healthier, more sustainable futures for young people.

This national movement starts locally in Leeds, and it grows from the belief that change is possible when people come together with a shared purpose.

We know we can’t do this alone. That’s why we’re asking businesses, policymakers and individuals across Yorkshire and beyond to get behind the National School Pantry, not just with donations, but with time, expertise and heart.

For me, this isn’t just work. It’s personal. I want the next generation growing up in Yorkshire and across the UK, to know that they matter, that they’re seen, and that their future doesn’t have to be defined by circumstances beyond their control.

Because when we rethink food, we start to rethink everything. And Yorkshire, as ever, is leading the way.