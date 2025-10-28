As the UK looks to strengthen its economy in uncertain times, localism offers a clear path forward - Sarah Beaumont

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call to ‘buy British’ often resurfaces during times of crisis — from Brexit supply chain shocks to the pandemic — but local sourcing has always been the quiet backbone of resilient business. For Widd, which has grown from a family-run workshop into a trusted partner for brands including Primark, Marks & Spencer, Astonish, and Berry’s Jewellers, working with local suppliers is not about nostalgia, but about shared values, trust and a long-term vision.

Founded in 1888, Widd has long been part of the fabric of the British high street. From our Leeds headquarters and 20,000 sq ft factory in St Helens, we design, engineer, and fabricate signage across the UK. Our two-site model gives us capacity, speed and quality control that many competitors outsource. Every sign begins with the expertise of local engineers, fabricators and suppliers who have often worked with us for decades. Around 80 per cent of our raw materials are purchased within 50 miles of a Widd factory.

Every product has a story. When that story starts and ends within a region, it generates a ripple effect of benefits — for people, the planet and the economy. Research from the Centre for Local Economic Strategies found that for every £1 spent with a local supplier, up to 63p stays in the local economy, compared with just 40p when buying from multinationals. More recent LM3 audits, which measure local economic impact, by the New Economics Foundation show that every £1 spent locally can generate £1.48 in local economic activity, with even higher multipliers in strong local supply chains.

Sarah Beaumont is marketing director at Widd.

Working with nearby manufacturers, designers and tradespeople means decisions are quicker, relationships are more personal, and quality is consistently high.

In rebranding Widd this year, we worked with local businesses at every stage — from PR and marketing to design partners and even local bakers and t-shirt printers. Partners included ThinkOTB for brand identity, Xamax for branded workwear, and Infinity for promotional merchandise. That sense of collaboration and pride in place runs through everything we do.

Because these relationships are built on trust, they’re more resilient in turbulent times. When overseas shipping stalls or material costs spike, local suppliers step up, adapt and find solutions. Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword at Widd — it is central to how we design, manufacture, and deliver. We’ve partnered with Green Circle to complete a full carbon audit, embed sustainability policies, and provide bespoke environmental reporting for clients. It’s part of the same ethos: local sourcing reduces transport miles, emissions and waste, but it also sustains local ecosystems — keeping family-run workshops and specialist trades alive.

For Widd, sustainability and locality are two sides of the same coin. Both depend on long-term relationships, transparency and accountability — principles that have underpinned our business for over a century.

Britain’s manufacturing heritage is something to be proud of, but many skilled trades are under threat. The art of crafting and finishing a sign, the precision of engineering a frame, the eye for design — these are skills honed over decades and often passed down through generations.

When corporations chase lower costs overseas, those skills risk disappearing. At Widd, we see it as our responsibility to keep them alive. We’re proud that several members of our team have been with us for more than 35 years and we’re investing in the next generation, with four new apprentices joining our St Helens site this year. By creating stable, skilled careers locally, we’re building not just a workforce — but a legacy. To that end we fully support the new Procurement Act, which places greater emphasis on ensuring large contractors use local supply chains for regeneration and infrastructure projects. This policy marks a turning point that aligns perfectly with our values.

We are actively engaging with major contractors and project leads to ensure that work near our factories draws on local expertise, materials and talent. By leveraging local investment to support local jobs and businesses, we can help drive regeneration and community pride where it matters most.

Our St Helens factory is a perfect example. The site has become a hub of skilled employment and innovation, contributing directly to the town’s regeneration and helping to sustain local manufacturing. We’re proud to be part of a growing movement to bring high-quality, sustainable jobs back into regional economies, ensuring the benefits of regeneration stay within the communities that need them most.

As the UK looks to strengthen its economy in uncertain times, localism offers a clear path forward.