As we honour the Greatest Generation, mistakes of the past are being repeated - David Behrens

So in this anniversary week the best tribute we can pay them is to commit ourselves to preserving the freedoms for which they fought: freedom of thought, freedom of expression and, most palpably, the freedom to travel and see the world.

On Victory in Europe Day the great newspaper cartoonist Philip Zec encapsulated in a single frame the essence of what they had achieved and why it was necessary only 27 years after the previous world war. In a famous pen-and-ink drawing that remains emotive even today, a lone Tommy emerges bandaged and exhausted from a bombed-to-hell landscape clutching a single laurel wreath. “Here you are,” he says, “don’t lose it again.”

Eight decades on, are we in danger of doing just that?

President Donald Trump dances after speaking on his first 100 days at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center. PIC: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

For today’s young students, artists and adventurers the world is not the oyster the wartime generation envisioned. Across the globe, barriers are being erected and old drawbridges raised. Defences have been posted where once there were welcome signs.

Even America, the beacon of liberty for the world’s huddled masses yearning to breathe free, has turned its borders into detention zones for those whose values its current administration questions.

We in Britain did something similar nine years ago, cutting ourselves off from our neighbours in an act as economically self-destructive as amputating a perfectly good left leg.

But a lot of people like it like that. They consider any movement towards sewing it back on an act of betrayal – and the current suggestion that the Government might negotiate a Youth Mobility Scheme to encourage study and travel in Europe has been taken as tantamount to treachery.

The volume of the hostility has been predictable. Nothing more than a backdoor for illegal migration, they say. Never mind the repressive consequences: Brexit means Brexit and that’s that. But in their rush to condemn, have the critics drowned out the voices of their own grandchildren?

Here’s another way of looking at it: Brexiteers achieved a famous victory in 2016. They got their way. The very least they can do is have the good grace to shut up about it.

The freedom to disagree with each other was one of the laurels of that victory of 1945, as Philip Zec himself knew. Three years earlier the Home Secretary Herbert Morrison had compared him to Goebbels for depicting a torpedoed sailor clinging to a raft over a caption that read: The Price of Petrol Has Been Increased by One Penny – Official. It was a swipe at wartime profiteering which Churchill’s Cabinet considered treasonable. Yet Morrison was gracious enough to ask Zec to help with Labour’s 1945 election campaign.

It demonstrated a spirit of rapprochement that is almost entirely absent today. But Morrison was a pragmatist who understood that the outlook of a man 22 years his junior might be more attuned to that of the returning forces.

Today’s young people seem more of an inconvenience than an asset to politicians. Labour’s manifesto promise to enfranchise 16-year-olds is deeply contentious among right-wing factions who are unlikely on past form to win their support. In 2016 the share of existing voters who chose Leave increased with each successive age group: from only 27 per cent of late teens to 63 per cent of retirees.

So restricting the mobility of young people in the full knowledge that nearly three-quarters of them wanted to remain in Europe smacks of knife-twisting. The electorate of 1945 would never have sanctioned it; they had seen how the curtailment of freedoms in Europe had led them to where they were.

Those freedoms are at risk once more. The map of Eastern Europe is being redrawn by a despot and the economic mistakes of America’s 1930 Tariffs Act are being repeated. Only this week Donald Trump made Amazon abandon a plan to display the effect of his tariffs on its prices. When freedom of information can be traded like that, other freedoms collapse like cards.