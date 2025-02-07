Asking tough questions helps people find a sense of purpose - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we march through February, some people will be following new habits in keeping with their new year’s resolutions and some may find themselves at a crossroads.

I started a juice detox for ten days; I am on day seven and am looking forward to my morning toast and Lurpak butter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So why put us through any gruelling challenge if it means giving up on what we are used to?

Daxa Manhar Patel is a leadership coach, author and solicitor. PIC: Gary Longbottom

The answer is simple, not everything we are used to is good for our overall health and mental wellbeing, so it is good to experiment and push ourselves to find our potential at solving bigger problems.

But none of this we can do unless we know why we do what we do, and this applies to all aspects of our life.

Recently, I engaged in the transformative exercise known as the ‘seven levels of deep why’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tool helped me delve into the core reasons behind my actions, enabling a breakthrough in self-understanding. It involves asking ‘why?’ you desire something, then questioning each subsequent answer with another ‘why?’

This process is repeated seven times to peel back the layers and uncover the true motivation driving you.

Through this exercise, I discovered that my ultimate purpose is to honour my father’s legacy and embody his values of love, compassion and service.

This revelation brought me a profound sense of peace and clarity, lifting the weight of uncertainty from my shoulders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This self-reflection exercise did bring up mixed feelings. A sense of gratitude that my father believed in me more than I did, it was he who instilled the sense of I can achieve whatever I set my mind to achieve.

Not everyone is blessed with a champion parent like mine, but though this is the role of a parent it is not always so.

I also realised that I took for granted that my father heard me when I said nothing and saw me in pain even though I tried not to show it. Being heard and seen is not as common as we think it is.

There are people who feel genuinely invisible and undervalued, and that is a sad reflection on how we have become as a society, engrossed in our little bubble failing to look up and see the anguish in the eyes of a fellow traveller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is with this in mind; I invite people to do a review of why they do what they do.

Once you know your ‘why’ I invite people to audit the inner circle. If in the presence of some people, we play small there lies a sign that it is time to make changes.

Equally, with the daily consumption of negativity, are we leaving room to consume disproportionately more positivity?

While there is a plethora of negative news and information on the world wide web there is also a plethora of good information. These usually come in the form of podcasts, e-books, inspirational talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the real world nothing beats holding a wonderful uplifting book in our hand to transport us in a world of magic, is there?

I also invite people to consider this, how often when something goes wrong for us do we blame others or the situation first, it is human nature, but the bottom line is if we are steering our own ship to the extent we can, then it is on us.

I know, no one is coming to save me, and nobody owes me anything. It is all on me, I alone am responsible for the good and the bad in my life.

On the question of who is steering our ship, if we let life take us for a ride, then we definitely have lost control of our journey, never mind the destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The external noise can impact us if we allow it and while it is hard to escape it entirely, we do have a choice. 75 years ago, the cover of the Times magazine would have been a positive image. I checked the edition dated February 6, 1950, had an image of Clement Atlee.

The Labour leader was a titan of the political world. Behind Mr Atlee is a lion with a crown on its head.

This week's Times magazines features an image of Donald Trump looking decisively determined and angry with papers flying off his desk and the telephone receiver in the air.

It demonstrates how society has shifted from sobriety to a state of notoriety, thus making it even more important that we ensure we are in fact steering our own ship and consuming the good stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of issues in our world we simply cannot control, but whatever is in our control we should focus on the solution rather than the problem.