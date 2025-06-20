Assisted dying debate needs to continue in the same vein as last year’s historic vote

The debate and vote on assisted dying last year brought out the best in Parliament. MPs examined the issue cerebrally, weighing up the pros and cons of allowing those who are terminally ill to end their life should that be their wish.

The free vote took the shackles of party politics off our elected representatives. Instead allowing MPs to vote with their conscience.

It stripped away the pantomime atmosphere that has become a characteristic of Parliament over the years. Replaced with serious debate and discussion, showing that MPs can debate important issues in a studious manner.

Today the Bill will be debated and voted on in its entirety since last year’s historic yes vote. The hope is that the tone and tenor of the debate will once again be characterised by civility.

A copy of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on display during a press conference in the Houses of Parliament in London. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

There have been significant changes since the Bill succeeded in the initial vote in Parliament. For example the High Court safeguard has been replaced with expert panels.

While supporters of assisted dying say this will improve safeguards, the Bill has changed nonetheless.

Therefore nobody should be overly critical should an MP choose to change their position from the previous vote.

For many MPs it was a difficult decision and they should not be vilified regardless of how they vote today.