Assisted dying debate needs to continue in the same vein as last year’s historic vote
The free vote took the shackles of party politics off our elected representatives. Instead allowing MPs to vote with their conscience.
It stripped away the pantomime atmosphere that has become a characteristic of Parliament over the years. Replaced with serious debate and discussion, showing that MPs can debate important issues in a studious manner.
Today the Bill will be debated and voted on in its entirety since last year’s historic yes vote. The hope is that the tone and tenor of the debate will once again be characterised by civility.
There have been significant changes since the Bill succeeded in the initial vote in Parliament. For example the High Court safeguard has been replaced with expert panels.
While supporters of assisted dying say this will improve safeguards, the Bill has changed nonetheless.
Therefore nobody should be overly critical should an MP choose to change their position from the previous vote.
For many MPs it was a difficult decision and they should not be vilified regardless of how they vote today.
What has become clear throughout the debate around assisted dying is the need for better palliative care in this country. Either with or without assisted dying legislation in place, people should be given access to the best possible care.