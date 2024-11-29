Assisted dying vote is a historic one but arguments are legitimate on both sides
The assisted dying Bill cleared its first hurdle in Parliament after a majority of MPs supported it.
It is reflective of perhaps how society has changed over the years, prioritising compassion over conservatism.
The Bill being debated in Parliament was in itself a testament to the power of democracy in the UK.
The debate showed the best of Parliament with MPs being given an opportunity to put forward arguments for and against the Bill, in an atmosphere stripped of the usual pantomime that plays out in the Commons chamber.
Instead politicians on both sides of the debate were impassioned in their arguments for and against it.
MPs voted 330 to 275, a majority of 55, to approve Yorkshire MP Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at the second reading.
The concerns put forward by those who oppose the Bill should be respected. They rightly point out issues with the Bill. Palliative care for instance needs to be exemplary to avoid assisted dying becoming the inevitable choice for those who are suffering. However, currently it is clearly not.
What will the impact be on the NHS and a judiciary that is already under immense pressure?
Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh said: “It is very worrying that we’re going to fund the NHS to fund death, but we’re not adequately funding our hospice movement.”
We must spare a thought for Parliamenterians whose conscience will have been wracked with tension as they juggle the pros and cons of allowing terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months to end their lives.
