Astronaut Helen Sharman’s legacy for STEM students on space voyage’s anniversary – The Yorkshire Post says

Born in Sheffield, this modest academic had answered an advertisement that she heard – quite by chance – on her car radio which said: “Astronaut wanted – no experience necessary.”
Yet the one regret, three decades later, is that this pioneering voyage has been overshadowed by the more recent space mission five years ago by Major Tim Peake who many regard as the country’s first astronaut.
This is particularly irritating when the Government, and wider scientific community, are looking for female role models to promote the importance of STEM subjects to all students.
As such, it can only be hoped that this latest anniversary sees Dr Sharman lead the education race to inspire the next generation of pioneers who are out of this world.
