Attempts to extract water from the River Wharfe is another example of Yorkshire Water’s failings

Water companies at this stage either do not understand the sentiment amongst the public or are willfully ignorant to people’s concerns.

The fact that Yorkshire Water is seeking a drought order allowing it to extract additional water from the River Wharfe is a reflection of the company’s failings.

If the Environment Agency grants the order, then, campaigners say, that it could see 120m litres a day extracted from a river which is already at a low level. Potentially putting wildlife at risk.

There have been numerous examples of the actions of water companies leading to the destruction of wildlife. Further threats to wildlife populations are simply not acceptable.

Testing for pollution on the River Wharfe at Ilkley. PIC: Simon Hulme

This is ultimately down to Yorkshire Water not maintaining the network. It has not made the investment in the infrastructure that would have headed off the problems that we are now seeing. It’s no use the company pleading poverty, given the shareholder payouts and executive remuneration of the past.

People from across the political spectrum are united by the anger that they feel towards Yorkshire Water. The company has failed in its basic remit of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of clean water without polluting the environment.

The anger was only compounded by the revelation earlier this month that the chief executive of Yorkshire Water received £1.3m in previously undisclosed extra pay from Yorkshire Water’s parent company. The justification? That it was payment for work including "investor engagement, financial oversight, and management of the Kelda Group".

