Autumn Budget date revealed but where will it leave the country?

The date has been set for the Chancellor’s autumn Budget. It will set the fiscal course of the nation for the foreseeable future and it will also determine the fate of a Government that has endured a spluttering start to its term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor has an unenviable task, public services require much needed investment yet there is little to no fiscal headroom. The previous Tory government left behind a mess that is proving difficult to clear up.

Raising taxes on ordinary people and businesses cannot be the answer. Earlier this week manufacturers warned about the impact of burdening firms with increased costs. It is leading to many firms thinking twice when hiring workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service sector saw a rise in activity to a 16-month high but it too is worried about forthcoming tax-raising measures expected in the autumn Budget.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Berkeley Homes' Glasswater Locks Development in Birmingham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

One of Labour’s big pledges has been to deliver economic growth. While the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) has upgraded growth expectations for 2025, the outlook remains subdued.

As David Bharier, head of research at the BCC, says: “The Chancellor faces some tough decisions as more tax rises risk severely undermining sentiment and investment even further.”

GDP provides an indication of the state of economy but it does not shed light on the sentiment amongst voters. Ordinary people need to see an uptick in living standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Reeves is right to acknowledge that the economy is “not working well enough”. She added: “Bills are high. Getting ahead feels tougher. You put more in, get less out. That has to change.”