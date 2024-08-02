Avoid falling into the trap laid by those seeking to divide communities
Now more than ever it is important for the whole of Yorkshire to show that we will rise above hatred and not allow those who seek to sow division to prevail.
It’s worth remembering the words of the late Yorkshire MP Jo Cox, “We have more in common than that which divides us”.
A lot of people will have little sympathy for the violent mobs but some of these people in many ways are victims themselves. Victims that have been duped by peddlers of snake oil.
Those that are doing the inciting need to face the full force of the law. They are the driving force behind the outbreak of violence.
In some instances, it’s not always possible with foreign interference but there are those with high profiles who have actively engaged in disseminating disinformation.
They create a boogeyman for people to direct their ire towards. Converting disillusionment into violence towards the wrong target.
People should be aware of poison on social media. It is easy to be manipulated online.
Those that incite others to act in this way are not the ones that pay the price as they do so at an arm’s length.
If anyone is looking for a lesson in British values then the clean up in the aftermath of the riots in Southport provides that. People of all creeds coming together to help each other.
This is Sir Keir Starmer’s first big test as PM on home soil. He must show that he understands the nuance behind the unrest but at the same time stand firm in the face of violence.
