Axing of rural grant doesn’t take into account high costs we face - Carl Les

A lengthy 15 page statement set out a clear direction of travel, not wholly unexpected in principle as the first Labour government for 14 years has been elected with a huge majority of seats in Parliament, but certainly less expected in severity of impact. There is now clear space between rural sparsity and urban density, with the axing of the Rural Support Grant to be replaced with a targeted Recovery Grant based on deprivation “as a proxy” for all grant funding.

As I said last week, deprivation is a spectrum, and is not the only determinant of demand for services. Bold statements were made about the “affluence of rural areas”, RSG being used “only to add to reserves”, no evidence of rural costs being higher – “services do not cost more in rural areas” - and “density makes services more costly to deliver”.

Since then the tone has softened and an eight week consultation period starting on December 16 has been launched with an appeal for evidence to give civil servants the facts, that evidence of our assertions to put before Ministers. We will play our part in this along with colleagues in other rural authorities and organisations we belong to like the County Council Network, the Society of County Treasurers and the Rural Services Network to provide that evidence.

The Harrogate Convention Centre pictured in 2023. PIC: Gerard Binks

That will show that our costs are higher per individual service delivered, as our productivity suffers whenever there is travel between jobs, fuel costs have escalated since Putin invaded Ukraine, our grants have been reduced and so we have to reduce our supportive grants to others, and the demand for our services has grown hugely. This demand is not as a result of any deprivation proxy, indeed academic research has shown that deprivation counts for less than half of 1 per cent in a variation of spend in non-social care services.

We can also dust off the report prepared some years ago now for the Blair government about access to services, and which led to that government introducing a policy of “rural proofing” government initiatives. It may be old, but it will still be current, not outdated. Perhaps a present Labour government will listen more easily to a previous Labour government`s work. Hopefully in the short term all this will lead to a better understanding of rural issues for now, not least amongst the 100+ Labour MPs who perhaps unexpectedly represent rural constituencies. In the longer term there is the need for a Fairer Funding Review, almost delivered by the last government but blown off course by Covid and the war in Ukraine.

In the meantime we continue to manage our finances. I said last week that our task has become £14m more difficult overnight, and it has. Unless the settlement, what central government intends to share with local government, improves dramatically, (and the consultation won`t have finished by then as the provisional settlement is likely to be issued on Christmas Eve, a most unhelpful and uncharitable time to release it), then I fear our budget considerations will not only be about squeezing yet more efficiencies out of the organisation, something we do as a matter of course, but it will also involve stopping some services.

A majority of colleagues from all parties and none at the Council came together last Wednesday to start the budget-setting process. This is an all-council activity, led by but not exclusive to the 10 strong Executive Committee. The mood was sombre as you might expect and more detailed work will take place in January and February, along with our public consultation on what our residents view as priorities. I am very thankful that we have the savings achieved through local government reorganisation.

Whatever the future holds, services continue to be in demand and delivered and capital projects need to be as well, or stopped. The highways improvement scheme at Blubberhouses/Kex Gill – likely to be the largest highways scheme for this council – continues in the difficult topography and weather that makes the scheme so necessary to replace the old road so often closed by bad weather and land slips.

The other major scheme on our watch, inherited from the former Harrogate Borough Council, is Harrogate Convention Centre. As with most initiatives in Harrogate it polarises opinion. To some it is a white elephant, and should be sold to be repurposed as something else; to others it is the absolute bedrock of the local economy, and should be supported whatever the cost.

By the time this article is published the Executive Committee will be preparing to debate the issue and decide where to position the council on that spectrum. There is no doubt some investment in some improvements will be needed if the centre is to play a part in the economy not only of Harrogate but also a significant part of North Yorkshire’s surrounding economy.