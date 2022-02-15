Free public access Wi-Fi in North Yorkshire, the latest three towns to benefit – The Yorkshire Post says

Twelve towns already benefit from this service and now Catterick, Tadcaster and Thirsk can be added to the list thanks to the pragmatic partnership between the local authority and NYnet.
The social benefits are significant – this innovation will help people who can only afford limited mobile data each month due to their financial circumstances or those who live in digital blackspots.
And so, too, are the economic spin-offs – the appeal and allure of North Yorkshire’s market towns, already discernible before the Covid pandemic, is even more attractive now as families reappraise their work-life balance.
As such, NYCC and NYnet deserve praise for an investment that has the potential to help future-proof these much cherished communities.
