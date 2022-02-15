Free public access Wi-Fi in North Yorkshire, the latest three towns to benefit – The Yorkshire Post says

GIVEN how the London Government treats the rural economy with disdain, it is to North Yorkshire County Council’s credit that it is extending provision of free public access Wi-Fi in its market towns.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:28 am
Catterick, Tadcaster and Thirsk are the latest North Yorkshire towns to benefit from the introduction of free public access Wi-Fi.

Twelve towns already benefit from this service and now Catterick, Tadcaster and Thirsk can be added to the list thanks to the pragmatic partnership between the local authority and NYnet.

The social benefits are significant – this innovation will help people who can only afford limited mobile data each month due to their financial circumstances or those who live in digital blackspots.

And so, too, are the economic spin-offs – the appeal and allure of North Yorkshire’s market towns, already discernible before the Covid pandemic, is even more attractive now as families reappraise their work-life balance.

Thirsk is among the latest North Yorkshire towns to benefit from the introduction of free public access Wi-Fi.

As such, NYCC and NYnet deserve praise for an investment that has the potential to help future-proof these much cherished communities.

