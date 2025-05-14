Barriers to lending for small social enterprises need to be removed - Matt Smith

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s for this reason the government launched a review into funding for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) earlier this year. We frequently hear that this is a government focused on growth and that SMEs are the backbone of the economy.

It’s therefore only right that our lending sector is being put under the spotlight and any future policy changes must ensure the UK has a supportive environment where businesses can access the right finance at the right time.

The outcome of the review is expected any day and recently ministers held high level talks with bank bosses to press for change, which could see banks obliged to improve access to lending.

Matt Smith CBE is chief executive of the Key Fund.

As pressure mounts on mainstream lenders to improve access to credit, we’re seeing a rush of small businesses turning to alternative investors like Key Fund.

Many are citing challenges brought about by increases to Employers National Insurance contributions and rises in the minimum wage. Others are simply frustrated at how some high street banks have a ‘computer says no’ attitude or don’t value personal relationships.

It’s brilliant that Key Fund is able to support a growing number of businesses but I’m also concerned that some entrepreneurs are turning to high risk private lenders.

Key Fund was set up a quarter of a century ago in the former industrial heartlands of South Yorkshire to provide funding for businesses and organisations in the hardest hit communities.

We’ve evolved greatly over that time and now provide non-profit funding across the North and Midlands to businesses with a social mission. These are almost always organisations who have been turned down by traditional lenders.

We’ve seen the incredible outcomes that social impact funding delivers, whether it’s jobs created, entrepreneurial dreams realised, or communities revitalised.

It is critical that the government reflects on the success of alternative Community Development Finance Institution (CDFI) lenders like Key Fund who deliver an impact upwards of £4 for every £1 invested. As a sector, we help deliver impact which far outweighs initial investment.

CDFI organisations aren’t just lending money however – by their very nature they’re tackling some of society’s biggest problems, providing support and enabling real and meaningful change.

Unlike high street banks, CDFIs traditionally focus on disadvantaged communities with a high take up from businesses run by women, and those led by ethnic minority entrepreneurs.

Social impact investors, unlike traditional investors, aren’t just looking for financial return, so this means SMEs don’t have to compromise their mission to secure funding.

It’s evident the problem isn’t about risk, it’s about fairness and that’s why the proposed Fair Banking Act, which could level the financial playing field, is also important.

I welcome the review into SME lending and eagerly await publication of the review.

Hopefully the government will acknowledge that barriers need removing, and how the greater adoption of CDFI models will benefit both business and communities.