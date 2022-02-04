Beijing Winter Olympics fails morality test – The Yorkshire Post says

The Winter Olympics, which begin in Beijing today, fail an integrity test when it comes to hosting major sporting events.

The three week event makes history for Beijing as it becomes the first city to have hosted a winter and summer games.

It is important for us to wish all of Yorkshire and British participants every success at the games.

However it would also be remiss not to highlight the host nation’s appalling record on both human rights and the environment.

China’s has been accused of genocide in its treatment of the Uyghur Muslims. Sixteen of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in China.

Given these grave issues, and the fact that the FIFA World Cup is set to take place this year in Qatar, another nation with a questionable record on human rights, it is time to apply more of a moral standard when selecting venues for international sporting events.

