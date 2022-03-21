‘Blame Brexit for Putin’s war in Ukraine’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

WHAT has Britain gained from Brexit?

Brexit has enabled President Vladimir Putin to achieve what he wanted – to weaken western democracies.

Is President Vladimir Putin guilty of exploiting a political vacuum created by Brexit?

This resulted in the election of President Donald Trump in 2016 and a Brexit vote in the EU referendum which has brought no benefits to the UK other than make the rich richer.

But Brexit was never about the will of the people, it was all about the will of the rich and powerful.

From: Jack Gooch, Market Weighton.

OH how bitterly I regret my recent letter on Brexit. The very point I was trying to make has been overlooked and I have only succeeded in stirring the pot of Brexit rivalry!

As Lady Macbeth said: “What’s done is done and cannot be undone.” Other sections of society – including business – have moved on in order to get to grips with the changes made to our lives.

I find it sad that such a substantial number of people are still fighting yesterday’s battles.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

CANON Michael Storey is off again with his recent letter in this newspaper about only 31 per cent of the voting public carrying the Leave vote through in the 2016 referendum.

The world continues to be appalled by the Ukraine tragedy.

All Remainers who still can’t accept the result seem to think that every vote that wasn’t cast was a vote to remain, why? You should be careful what you wish for.

From: Sally Cieslik, Leeds.

HOW ironic to see Michael Gove having a temper tantrum because people keep saying the Brits are unwelcoming and ungenerous.

He need to look no further than his playmate Priti Patel and her Immigration Bill or his Brexit gang mates who promoted building a wall around our sceptered isle.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

UKRAINIAN civilians fighting for life and country, battling to avoid a pitiful existence under President Putin’s tyranny, are deserving of tremendous admiration.

One wonders what the reaction in this country would be considering “wokeism” is gaining much support among our younger generation.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

SOME might ask why Vladimir Putin would want to invade Ukraine. I believe it was because he felt threatened by the idea of Ukraine joining Nato. It may cost lives, but he is not in the front line so he cares not.