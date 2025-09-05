Blaming refugees for society’s problems is the politics of distraction and division - Arnold Warneken

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This politics of distraction and division protects a rigged economic system – one where hard-working people have less workers’ rights and are worse off, while the super-rich get richer. The root of our problems is not refugees or our neighbours, but the tiny minority of billionaires hoarding the nation’s wealth. Their greed has left us with collapsing living standards, falling wages and an NHS on its knees.

I believe there is more in common between someone fearing for their life in an asylum hotel and someone waving flags and chanting hate, than either of them has in common with the Far Right elite, who are grinning from ear to ear, knowing how easy it is to divide and rule by manufacturing fear.

Instead of ‘divide and rule’, let’s unite to build a country that serves the majority, not the wealthy minority.

Demonstrators protest in Epping, Essex after a temporary injunction that would have blocked asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel was overturned. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A modest 2 per cent tax on the super-rich could return £24bn to the public purse. With that money we could build thousands of council houses, bring water, energy and transport back into public ownership and protect the NHS from profiteers who will charge us to use it.

This is how we turn hatred into hope — by focusing on the common ground we share and the future we want.

Racism isn’t only immoral — it could be expensive for our tourism industry. If just 5 per cent of visitors are put off coming here because of racism, it could cost our region £80m. Tourism research shows that minority travellers actively avoid destinations they view as unsafe or discriminatory. In a world of online reviews and social media, those negative experiences are easily amplified, deterring future visitors. The result? Fewer visitors, less investment in festivals and conferences, and a cooling effect on wider investment in the region. And this risk of reputational damage isn’t just short-term – it could have long-term impact that takes years to undo.

So addressing racism is not just a moral duty — it’s an economic no-brainer.

We need a better way forward. Instead of putting bad political decisions on the shoulders of already-frail migration policies, we must face the truth about our economic system and make compassionate, practical changes. We need to dismiss the lies and be honest, building fair solutions that benefit everyone.

With the global south heating up and war across the globe, immigration is a certainty. We need to provide sanctuary for those forced to flee persecution and climate crises. Without doubt, we need an immigration system that works effectively. We also need to end this hostile system and create one that is fair and humane. We could allow asylum seekers to contribute and permit them to work while their applications are processed. The dysfunctional Home Office could be broken up, and a better, dedicated Department of Migration created, separate from the criminal justice system.

The Dalai Lama said: “In today’s interconnected and globalized world, it is now commonplace for people of dissimilar world views, faiths and races to live side by side. It is a matter of great urgency, therefore, that we find ways to cooperate with one another in a spirit of mutual acceptance and respect.”

We are on the cusp of serious social unrest. Change cannot wait until tomorrow — it must begin today.